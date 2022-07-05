New emerging startups graduated from the first specialized Art+Tech and NFT accelerator FUELARTS (USA, NY) 21 June 2022

FUELARTS FUELARTS 2 pre-acceleration courses Demo Day 2022

In the period 16 May — 21 June 2022 FUELARTS successfully conducted two online pre-acceleration programs

Our team is happy with the results of the extensive work and presentation of “early-stage” startups. We wish our graduates success and grit in their realization!” — Denis Belkevich, General Partner, FUELARTS

NEW YORK, USA, July 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLASSIC ART+TECH STARTUPS — devoted to the digital transformation of the traditional Art Market &DIGITAL & NFT STARTUPS — dedicated to NFT startups and NFT-based productsThese programs were designed for Startup Founders & Сultural Entrepreneurs, Art Managers & Gallery Owners, Artists & NFT Creators, Students & Young Professionals to give early-stage founders the knowledge to fundraise and launch their Art+Tech / NFT startups 3 times faster and with a minimum budget.Key facts about FUELARTS PRE-ACCELERATION programs (2022):- 4 weeks, 3 days/week, 30+ workshops, 46+ academic hours- 15+ individual mentoring hours with every participant- 1000+ questions discussed- 23 mentors and professional investors from Ukraine, USA, Switzerland, France, Italy, UK, Indonesia, Ecuador- 32 participants from Ukraine, South Korea, Israel, USA, France, Italy, Slovakia, UK- Startup ideas: global art guide app; app “Spotify for Metaverse”; a platform for creation and monetization of the art museums’ online exhibitions; blockchain-based project to aggregate all NFT in one place; accelerator of environmental progress by Art, Culture, and Technology; virtual influencer app.Topics covered during the courses: Art Market ecosystem and needs, Business and financial modeling, Fundraising, Market strategy, Networking & publicity instruments, NFT-based solutions & startups, legal issues in NFT space, NFT ecosystem/infrastructure: Metaverse, Gamification, NFT Collectors, Artists, Curators, and many others.More info about PRE-ACCELERATION webinars, workshops and mentors is available here Denis Belkevich, general partner of Fuelarts: “Organizing batches for very early-stage entrepreneurs is not typical for any accelerator. However, we deliberately went for this experiment, because we saw a big problem in the Art+Tech Market. Most of the entrepreneurs in this sector do not have enough knowledge, expertise and tools to turn their brilliant ideas into successful startups. In our pre-acceleration programs, we focused on finding the most relevant and vital problems in the industry and the search for a market fit. Our team is happy with the results of the extensive work and presentation of “early-stage” startups. We wish our graduates success and grit in their realization!”These pre-acceleration courses together with Art+Tech & NFT Startups Report 2022 have completed the first half of the year for Fuelarts company. This June, Fuelarts added a new smart investor - former COO of Christie's Americas, former SVP of Artnet Roxanna Zarnegar, and her “Provenance Venture Partners”.The upcoming summer months will be spent preparing the semi-annual report, which will be published in September 2022.The report will focus on the investors in the infrastructure of the Art+Tech & NFT market.Follow the news about educational programs and other FUELARTS initiatives here - https://linktr.ee/Fuelarts

