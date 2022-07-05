Projector: A Popular and Cheap TV Replacement
EINPresswire.com/ -- Projector has been a common household appliance as the cost has decreased a lot. As a popular and cheap TV replacement, more and more people choose TV instead of a projector.
Most young people would like to pick the best portable projector for camping while some movie lovers tend to pick the best projector for outdoor movies.
Some opponents hold that the projector has low brightness under ambient light. To conquer these problems, projector manufacturers have developed many projector models with high brightness and sharp images.
In addition, a good screen can also help to improve the viewing effect. Generally, an ALR screen can improve the brightness of the projection image. There are many types of screens on the market, including glass beads, metal, PVC, etc.
Projector beginners can refer to the projector screen buying guide to get make a wise decision.
Besides, the resolution and contrast are crucial for a projector. A higher resolution brings more clarity to the projection image while a higher contrast brings more details and color gradation to the image.
To conclude, a projector with high brightness, resolution, and high contrast delivers a sharp image.
This post refers to the buying guide of Projector1.com (https://www.projector1.com/).
Jason Liu
