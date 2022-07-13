24Hrs City Florist Launches Quirky Graduation Flower Bouquets

SINGAPORE, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading florist in Singapore, 24Hrs City Florist, has recently launched a new series of quirky character look-alike flower bouquets as part of its graduation collection – adding quirkiness to indelible graduation moments. As such, customers can look forward to a variety of new, unique, and fun flower bouquets to gift to recent graduates, be it for their loved ones or friends.

The newly launched bouquets feature look-alike characters from cartoons and movies well-loved and received by the current generation. The idea behind the new launch initially stems from 24Hrs City Florist receiving an increasing number of requests for custom-made graduation bouquets lately, as giving graduates a bouquet depicting their favourite character says a lot more about the sender and their thoughtfulness. Additionally, sending these quirky, character bouquets provide a certain uniqueness that cannot be found in normal flower bouquets. Hence, this brought about the rise in popularity for these look-alike character bouquets that are considered trendier among youths of today. All in all, 24Hrs City Florist launched these new blooms in hopes of delivering a fun twist to a relatively standard bouquet of flowers.

Offering free flower delivery in Singapore islandwide during office hours, 24Hrs City Florist provides affordable options for individuals with various purposes, such as purchasing of bouquets for friends online. However, individuals may also opt for self-collection and visit the store directly, where more ready-made bouquets, as well as customised alternatives, are available.

With in-store and online flower arrangements and gifts available for a wide range of occasions, 24Hrs City Florist is able to offer many gifting options to individuals, such as graduation flowers, birthday flowers, and flowers for funerals. Its extensive gifting from gift baskets, soft toys, cakes, wines, chocolates, fruit baskets, to health food, and the like. With the variety of flowers offered, 24Hrs City Florist aspires to make gifting more memorable for individuals of all ages.

For more information on 24Hrs City Florist and its range of products, please visit https://www.24hrscityflorist.com/.