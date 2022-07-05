DiveBNB Offers Last-minute Special Offers for Scuba diving Trips Around the World
SEOUL, KOREA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For this upcoming summer of 2022, DiveBNB(www.divebnb.net) offers last-minute special offers up to 50% off for your scuba diving trip to the world’s most popular diving destinations
DiveBNB is a platform designed for divers.
Our key value is to benefit divers using advanced technology.
Travelers nowadays are very used to platforms that allow them to search, book, and pay at once for flights and accommodations. However, when planning scuba diving trips, they have to spend a lot of time gathering information online, dealing with complicated payment methods, and exchanging currencies - all of these are the inconveniences that many divers have been experiencing until this day.
For the past year, our outstanding developers and diving instructors with tens of years' experience have developed ERP systems for resorts and liveaboards, making it possible to compare the prices and qualities of the places you would like to enjoy your diving.
Using DiveBNB, you no longer have to feel the inconvenience.
We provide a real-time booking service for divers after searching for conditions based on their preferences.
Also, there's no need to exchange currencies, make transfers, or pay cash at the site anymore. This would be a lot more convenient if it could be done with only one credit card, which is what we do for you.
The one-stop solution of DiveBNB will make every step of your diving trip easier and more convenient than ever!
Visit our website and give us a try!
And don’t miss our last-minute special offers up to 50% off at our “Special Offer” page (https://www.divebnb.net/home/event/list.do?eventType=S).
jiny Lee , CEO
DiveBNB
821066303200
jiny@divebnb.net