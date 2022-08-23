“Twilight Heist” Acquired by Hot Tree Publishing, LGBTQIA+ Romance Releasing Worldwide September 2022
Hot Tree Publishing Acquires MM Romantic Suspense, “Twilight Heist”
Heist rule number two? Never fall for a lone wolf.”QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Tree Publishing is delighted to announce the publication of Downingtown, Pennsylvania-based author Katherine McIntyre and her latest novel with Hot Tree Publishing "Twilight Heist", marked for release January 19, 2023.
“'Twilight Heist' is a fast-paced romantic addition to the steamy and action-filled Outlaws series,” said Hot Tree CEO and Managing Editor, Becky Johnson. With an "Oceans Eleven" vibe that packs a lot of steamy heat, readers are sure to love the high-octane world of the found family of rogues on a mission to take down corrupt corporations, all while they struggle to find love and acceptance amidst the chaos.
"He didn’t do sleepovers. Ever. Still, he could admit to himself he’d enjoyed basking in the afterglow, curling up next to this furnace of a man and feeling a bit too comfortable. Everything about his night with Tuck had been a little too much like lingering by a bonfire—alluring, enticing, and so scorching hot.
Yet he’d been burned by fires before and carried the marks." - from “Twilight Heist”
When Outlaws Leo and Tuck start working together, a chemistry emerges that neither of them can deny. Leo’s mantra of “one and done” falters the moment Tuck shows him a care and steadfastness he’s never experienced before, and the more time they spend with each other, the more he doesn’t want to give up the first man he’s started to fall for. However, if the Outlaws discover his past or the Stockyard finds him first, Leo will end up one of the bloated corpses they’ve left lining the Chicago River.
About the author: Katherine McIntyre is a feisty chick with a big attitude despite her short stature. She writes stories featuring snarky women, ragtag crews, and men with bad attitudes—and there's an equally high chance for a passionate speech thrown into the mix. As an eternal geek and tomboy who’s always stepped to her own beat, she’s made it her mission to write stories that represent the broad spectrum of people out there, from different cultures and races to all varieties of men and women. Learn more at www.katherine-mcintyre.com.
