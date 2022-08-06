Serial Killers and Cornish Pasties: Motts is Back with a Purloined Poinsettia
LGBTQIA British Cozy Mystery “Purloined Poinsettia” is Live Worldwide for Motts's Next Mystery Adventure
What sort of macabre gift will Motts find wrapped under the tree?”QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, August 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Tree Publishing is delighted to announce the release of Douglasville, Georgia-based author Dahlia Donovan and her latest novel “Purloined Poinsettia”, under their Tangled Tree imprint, “the darker, twisted side of Hot Tree Publishing.”
“Dahlia Donovan revisits Cornwall in her best-selling Motts Cold Case Mystery series, bringing us more from the smart and irreverent Pineapple 'Motts' Mottley. Donovan's unique blend of wit and honest humor puts a fresh spin on the cozy mystery genre,” said Tangled Tree CEO and Managing Editor, Becky Johnson. Dahlia Donovan’s best-selling Motts Cold Case Mystery series offers quintessential cozy British mysteries and all-around fun stories for readers to throw themselves into. Along the way, readers can expect to cheer for the biromantic asexual heroine, Motts, and discover the unique world she lives in.
“Purloined Poinsettia” is another entertaining tale, inviting readers to cheer on Motts and ask if she's running out of time to catch not one but two killers? "Writing in the Motts world is always like coming home. Her books flow easier than any other I’ve written. 'Purloined Poinsettia' has been a mammoth task in some ways, trying to string together all these little breadcrumbs from previous novels. I’m so thrilled with how it turned out and hope everyone enjoys it,” said best-selling author Dahlia Donovan
Murder comes knocking when a killer hunts for budding amateur detective Pineapple “Motts” Mottley in the fourth novel of the Motts Cold Case Mystery series.
“Think? I’m aware of the numerous times you’ve been perilously close to being seriously injured by cold-blooded killers.”
“Technically, aren’t all killers warm-blooded? Is it even possible for a human to have cold blood? If you put yourself in a freezer, will your blood be cold?” Motts wondered absently. “Right. Sorry. Not what you meant. Oh, wait, I have a present for you in case you don’t come by tomorrow.”
- from “Purloined Poinsettia”
About the author: Dahlia Donovan wrote her first romance series after a crazy dream about shifters and damsels in distress. She is an autistic who prefers irreverent humor and unconventional characters and has found great happiness with her husband, her tiny dog Bacon, and her collection of books and video games. An adoptee, TCK (third culture kid), and survivor of childhood abuse, Dahlia uses a pen name to avoid her technically unsavvy adoptive family. Her story is all her own, though. Questions and Interview requests can be sent to dahlia@dahliadonovan.com
