Global Gaming Accessories Market to Hit $ 14.4 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Massive demand for virtual reality headsets and acceptance of handheld gaming consoles drive the growth of the global gaming accessories market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a large section of people turned to video games as leisure activities and for entertainment. Based on component, the headsets segment contributed toward the largest market share in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global gaming accessories market accrued $6.1 billion in 2021, and is predicted to garner $14.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Massive demand for virtual reality headsets and acceptance of handheld gaming consoles drive the growth of the global gaming accessories market. Moreover, the emergence of new gaming concepts with advanced graphic-based video requirements will further enlarge scope of gaming accessories. However, drop in costs of gaming accessories will open new growth avenues for the market.

Download Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 170+ Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13329

COVID-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the gaming accessories market with stringent government laws pertaining to social distance, lockdowns, and industry shutdowns, forcing gambling parlors to shut down for a long period.

During COVID-19 pandemic, a large section of people turned to video games as leisure activities and for entertainment. As a result, demand for games and equipment such as headsets and keyboards increased, thereby having a favorable impact on market.





The report offers detailed segmentation of the global gaming accessories market based on component, device type, connectivity type, end use, and region.

Based on component, the headsets segment contributed toward the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the overall share of the global gaming accessories market. Moreover, the headsets segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13329

Based on end use, the online segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the overall share of the global gaming accessories market. Moreover, this segment is also predicted to record the highest CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2030. The research also analyzes the offline segment.

Based on region, North America contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global gaming accessories market. However, the Asia-Pacific gaming accessories market is set to record the fastest CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Gaming Accessories Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13329?reqfor=covid

Key players profiled in the global gaming accessories market research report are Razer, Logitech International SA, Cooler Master Technology Inc., Mad Catz, Ducky Channel International Co., Ltd., Corsair, ZOWIE (BenQ), Steelseries, Hyperx, and Plantronics Inc.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com