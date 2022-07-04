Dispatch from Crame No. 1,272:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the revocation order against Rappler

The maliciously timed order to shutdown Rappler has Duterte's vengeful imprint.

It's no secret, but recently he also openly admitted that the shutdown of ABS-CBN was his vicious idea.

So, what is this, saving his last 'kill-kill-kill' bullet on press freedom before he finally exits and joins the ranks of markedly corrupt, despotic, politically and economically disruptive, and most crooked politicians in the annals of Philippine history?

This development simply solidified the Duterte legacy of oppression against critics and media organizations, especially those who are independent and fearless.

These six years under Duterte have been a total disaster to post-EDSA Philippine democracy, and the havoc continues until the very last day.

What a way to mark the end of this vindictive and repressive regime!