Submit Release
News Search

There were 330 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,319 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the revocation order against Rappler

PHILIPPINES, July 4 - Press Release
June 30, 2022

Dispatch from Crame No. 1,272:
Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the revocation order against Rappler

The maliciously timed order to shutdown Rappler has Duterte's vengeful imprint.

It's no secret, but recently he also openly admitted that the shutdown of ABS-CBN was his vicious idea.

So, what is this, saving his last 'kill-kill-kill' bullet on press freedom before he finally exits and joins the ranks of markedly corrupt, despotic, politically and economically disruptive, and most crooked politicians in the annals of Philippine history?

This development simply solidified the Duterte legacy of oppression against critics and media organizations, especially those who are independent and fearless.

These six years under Duterte have been a total disaster to post-EDSA Philippine democracy, and the havoc continues until the very last day.

What a way to mark the end of this vindictive and repressive regime!

You just read:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the revocation order against Rappler

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.