PHILIPPINES, July 4 - Press Release

July 3, 2022 SENATOR IMEE MARCOS STATEMENT

Re: Presidential veto of the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport Act (BACSEZFA) Trabaho lang, walang personalan at wala ring kapatiran. We recognize and uphold the President's prerogative to veto any bill, but are deeply disappointed the Bulacan ecozone has been cancelled. In truth, this is unfinished business from Secretary Dominguez's tenure, during which all new ecozones were vetoed from 2016 until today. The reasons cited in the veto message were amply discussed during numerous hearings involving the stakeholders, then debated at length during plenary - resulting in a rare, unanimous Senate vote. It was our hope to generate much-needed jobs in Bulacan and the Central Luzon countryside, enthused by the prospect of the first microchip burning plant in the Philippines to supply Samsung, Apple, etc. and a potential of USD200 billion in annual exports, on top of the PHP740 billion to be invested in the construction alone of the new airport! In view of this development, and my fervent desire to support my brother's new administration, I urge the new economic team to stake a clear policy on the creation of new ecozones, which are not prohibited under the CREATE (Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises) law. Perhaps the LEDAC (Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council) should be convened at the earliest opportunity to provide such guidance. It is my hope that the veto does not have a chilling effect on the potential local and foreign investors, whom we need now more than ever, as our economy struggles to recover from the pandemic. _______________________________________________________ ((Tagalog version) STATEMENT NI SEN. IMEE MARCOS

Re: Pag-veto ng Pangulo sa Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone And Freeport Act (BACSEZFA) Trabaho lang, walang personalan at wala ring kapatiran. Kinikilala namin at iginagalang ang karapatan ng Pangulo na i-veto ang anumang panukalang batas, pero kami ay talagang nadismayang nakansela ang Bulacan ecozone. Sa katotohanan ito ang hindi pa tapos na usapin magmula sa panahon pa ng panunungkulan ni Secretary Dominguez, kung saan lahat ng mga ecozone ay na-veto mula 2016 hanggang ngayon. Ang mga dahilang tinukoy sa mensahe ng veto ay tinalakay sa di mabilang na pagdinig na kinabibilangan ng mga stakeholder, na mahabang pinagdebatihan sa panahon ng plenaryo - na nagresulta sa bibihira na nagkakaisang boto ng senado. Ito ang aming pag-asa na makalilikha agad ng mga kailangang trabaho sa Bulacan at Central Luzon, inspirado ng pagkakaroon ng kauna-unahang microchip burning plant sa Pilipinas na magsu-supply sa Samsung, Apple, at iba pa. Pati na ang potensyal na magbibigay-daan para sa $200 billion na taunang export maliban pa sa P740 billion na pamumuhunan sa konstruksyon lang ng bagong paliparan. Sa gitna ng kasalukuyang pangyayari at masidhing pagnanais kong suportahan ang administrasyon ng aking kapatid, hinihimok ko ang bagong economic team na magkaroon ng malinaw na polisiya sa paglikha ng mga bagong ecozone, na hindi naman ipinagbabawal sa ilalim ng CREATE (Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises) bill. Maaaring magpatawag ang LEDAC (Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council) ng pulong sa madaling panahon para maagapang magkaroon ng pagkakataong makapagbigay agad ng kaukulang gabay. Umaasa akong hindi magkakaroon ng di magandang epekto ang veto sa potensyal na lokal at mga dayuhang investor na kailangang-kailangan natin habang nagsusumikap pa ang ating ekonomiya na makarekober sa pandemya.