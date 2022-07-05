A Rural Limpopo School Beats the Odds with High Matric Pass Rate
Deputy Principal of Makgongoana Secondary school, Mr. Ramodike speaking about the success of his school.
Makgongoana Secondary school in Mankweng Limpopo has managed to move from an underperforming 39% matric pass rate to highest in district for 3 years in a row.
Makgongoana Secondary school in Mankweng Limpopo has managed to move from an underperforming 39% matric pass rate to the highest in the district for 3 years in a row. This success is attributed to the Principal and Deputy Principal for pioneering the implementation of powerful learner support tools using a community development program called "Tools for Life".
— Mr. William Ramodike
Deeply worried by the pass rate and inability of the school to meet the target set by the Department of Education, Mr. William Ramodike who is the Deputy Principal and a local pastor in a Zion Christian Church immediately decided to act.
Searching for solutions, he wound up in the Castle Kyalami in Midrand for an Empowerment & Success Interfaith Seminar delivered by a well-known NPO-Scientology Volunteer Ministers. “I had the privilege of attending a seminar where I was introduced to a free life skills community development program called “Tools for Life”, It became clear to me that God had led me to the right place.” Said Mr. Ramodike.
“The program trained me on skills to handle study difficulties, communication, conflict resolution, achieving goals, ethics and many more. After the seminar, I knew exactly how to improve my community, starting with my learners and it brought fantastic results”, added Mr. Ramodike.
According to Mr. Ramodike, the Principal of the School, Dr. S.E.L Modjadji, was instrumental in the successful implementation of these tools.
“With the leadership style of Dr. Modjadji, we found a way to pilot and put into application these valuable skills that I learned. Together with the rest of the school teachers we worked very hard to make this a success, this brings renewed hope for the future ahead.” – Mr. Ramodike.
Convinced that he had found a real practical way to study problems of learners, extra study time was worked out and Mr. Ramodike started to immediately apply a study method called “Study Technology”. This proved to be so successful that the school results immediately rocketed and the matric pass rate moved from 39% to over 80% which Mr. Ramodike and Dr. Modjadji are proud of.
“These tools for life really changed my life because they are applicable in any situation in society, they help me facilitate lessons, help my fellow pastors in Church, handle my household affairs and anything life can throw at me. We are more than just helping kids pass, we are also ensuring that they become valuable and contributing members of society who can make a positive change”, said Mr. Ramodike.
The “Tools for life” skills development program is delivered by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers and is applicable to all members of society. They host a variety of free seminars for communities and have trained thousands and thousands from their headquarters in Castle Kyalami on this effective program
written by renowned humanitarian Mr. L. Ron Hubbard.
“I am very happy with what we have achieved so far but I am not satisfied, there is still more work to be done”, concluded Mr. Ramodike. For their part, Sandile Hlayisi from the Scientology Volunteer Ministers says he is convinced that the same results could be attained across the country and that they are ready for it.
EMPOWERED PASTORS: IMPACTING EDUCATION