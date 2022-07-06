THEVOZ & Partners Announces Addition of Olivier Francioli as Partner
THEVOZ & Partners has quickly become a leading law firm for international business and tax law.
I am delighted to welcome Olivier Francioli as a Partner of our Lausanne law firm.”LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THEVOZ & Partners, a fast-growing international business and tax law firm known for providing highly personalized service for their clients, is pleased to announce the addition of Olivier Francioli as a Partner.
— Olivier Thevoz, Founding Partner
Olivier Thévoz, Managing Partner of THEVOZ & Partners, said, “I am delighted to welcome Olivier Francioli as a Partner of our Lausanne law firm.” He added, “His expertise in the area of business litigation gives us the ability to expand our services for our clients.”
Francioli said, “I am very pleased to join THEVOZ & Partners whose values are those I have always sought to promote in my practice, in particular, the concern to provide clients with high quality, tailored legal services.”
Francioli comes to THEVOZ & Partners from a large group of law firms present in every region of Switzerland, where he occupied the position of founding partner for the French-speaking part of the country and practiced as an attorney in the area of business litigation and contract law. He also brings expertise to the firm in company law and white-collar crime.
THEVOZ & Partners has quickly grown to become a leading international business law and international tax law firm with expertise in tax, finance and banking, technology, dispute resolution, international commerce, restructuring and insolvency, compliance, along with additional areas of international law.
About THEVOZ & Partners
THEVOZ & Partners, with offices in the United States and Switzerland, is a boutique international law firm specializing in tax representation and litigation for multinational corporations and private companies. The firm also specializes in international business law and complex business litigation matters that cross sovereign national borders. The partnership team at THEVOZ & Partners has over 40 years of combined experience resolving complex international tax and business-related matters.
More information about THEVOZ & Partners can be found at www.thevozpartners.com or on the THEVOZ & Partners LinkedIn page at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thevozpartners
