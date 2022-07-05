Ukranian-American Community Leader Mazurkevich: " Ukraine must become a NATO member."

Journalist Ali Cinar interviewed Ulana Mazurkevich, the President of Ukrainian Human Rights Committee, regarding recent developments in Ukraine.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 5, 2022/ EINPresswire.com / -- President Mazurkevich said that Ukraine must become a member of NATO and in its foreign policy, Ukraine is a strong ally of the West."Ukraine is a bulwark against Russian aggression, and it is fighting a hot war nationwide.Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians died or were wounded in this war with Russia. Ukraine stands alone. Many countries have voiced their support; I know that Ukraine appreciates this support, but it stands alone in defending its sovereignty. If Ukraine were a member of NATO, would Russia invade Crimea and western Ukraine? That is a question that is difficult to answer." Mazurkevich added.She would like to see more from the Biden Administration. And having Russia to be excluded from the SWIFT payment system would be a solid blow to its economy. Mazurkevich also said that she would like President Biden to visit Ukraine shortly; a trip like that would send a powerful message of support for Ukraine."I am so happy that Ukraine's neighbor, Turkey, has become a good friend and ally of Ukraine. I remember when Turkey was the first country to recognize Ukrainian independence after Ukraine voted to be independent on December 1, 1991." Mazurkevich said."When I think about Turkey and Ukraine, and I remember when I first visited Istanbul. What I desperately wanted to see the grave of Roxolana, the wife of Sultan Suleyman the Magnificent. Roxolana was a young Ukrainian girl who was captured in a raid by Turks. She became the most powerful woman in the kingdom and advised Suleyman in his military conquests. In my Saturday Ukrainian school, I also remember reading stories about the Turks crossing the Black Sea, landing on Ukraine's shores, raiding villages, and capturing boys and girls to serve the Sultan. The captured young boys would become the fiercest fighters in the Sultan's army. Probably many in Turkey have Ukrainian DNA in part because of these raids. Ali, who knows, you might have a Ukrainian DNA link! Mazurkevich said.President of Ukrainian Human Rights Committee Ulana Mazurkevich was received a medal award personally from Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky for her human rights work on Ukraine's behalf last year. Ali Cinar is a journalist based in Washington, DC. He represents Ciner Media US Group(Haberturk TV and Bloomberg HT). Ali Cinar was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and was the youngest Turkish American to receive this award in over 30 years. He is a Ph.D. candidate in Communication at Liberty University