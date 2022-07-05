BOING bracelets are back with new summer colours
BOING adds new colours to their collection of men's and women's bracelets to capture the summer sunBUDE, CORNWALL, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cornish-made Jewellery and Apparel brand BOING has released its colours for summer 2022. The ideal accessory to complete any outfit, whether you're spending time at the beach, hiking, climbing, sailing or just socialising, do it in style in a BOING bracelet. Boing has the hottest unisex bracelets in some of the best colours this summer.
These stylish and tactile accessories come in a range of summer colours including bright tones such as purples, blues and pinks, ideal for a day in the sun. In addition, their range of classic leather bracelets will provide a smarter alternative for the evening.
The sturdy and secure, yet stylish, rope and stainless-steel bracelets are a perfect choice for anyone with an active lifestyle. Choose from a range of sizes, colours and clasps to make a personal statement.
Here are some of Boing Bracelets favourite colours for this summer season:
Lagoon - A trendy colour combination of royal purple, turquoise and grey. The perfect accessory for any summer activity.
Sea Lavender - A beautiful purple-blue colour that strongly resembles Pantone’s Colour of the Year 2022.
Hot Pink - A truly hot pink colour, this bracelet is bright and eye-catching.
Cupid - For those that love vibrant colours, Cupid is the perfect option for the entire summer and it will look great against sun-kissed skin.
Summer Pudding - Nothing says summer more than this colour variation. Summer Pudding is the perfect mix of 2022’s trending purple with flecks of blue and pink.
Aztec Pink - It’s the perfect combination of eye-catching magenta and black.
Spotty Pink - This light pink pairs perfectly with small black flecks to create the perfect contrast for summer.
The great thing with Boing's bracelets is that individuals can choose multiple styles, mixing different colours and thicknesses to make their own unique style.
For more information or to view all the products in more detail, visit www.boingapparel.com
