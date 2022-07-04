Submit Release
Huon Link Road design released



4 July 2022

Michael Ferguson, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

A preliminary design for a new link road between the Huon and Channel Highways has been released for public display.

The Australian and Tasmanian Governments have committed $29.2 million to build the link road, which will divert traffic travelling to and from Cygnet away from Main Street in Huonville. 

It will reduce congestion and improve safety through Huonville town centre. 

The road will run from Main Street, opposite Orchard Avenue, southeast to the top of Flood Road.

The route was chosen after consultation with the community earlier this year and confirmed with expert engineering and environmental assessments.

The preliminary design will be displayed at the Huon Valley Community Hub on Main Street from 5 July to 26 July 2022.

The preliminary design can also be viewed on the Transport website: https://www.transport.tas.gov.au/

Public comment will inform the preparation of detailed designs, with construction to start in late 2022.

Huon Link Road design released

