Procurement Analytics Market is Predicted to Reach to US$ 24.8 Bn in 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.
Procurement Analytics Market 2022 Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2032NEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Procurement Analytics Market revenues were estimated at US$ 2.6 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 24.8 Bn. With the surge in revenue growth of SMEs, they have started to invest in technology to improve their supply chain and minimize operational costs.
SMEs account for almost 90% of all businesses and more than half of all jobs worldwide, according to the World Bank. Formal SMEs make for up to 40% of national income in emerging economies. Big data, governance, and data catalogues have been prioritized by SMEs, with a sustained focus on dashboards, reporting, and sophisticated visualization.
Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15099
Procurement Analytics assists SMEs in automating their processes by saving time and money while enhancing productivity and efficiency. It also focuses on core activities rather than regular business tasks, allowing it to focus on what matters most. It also aids in client communication and the creation of a digital presence, which help SMEs differentiate themselves from their competition at a low cost.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
Global Procurement Analytics Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3.3 Bn by 2022.
Supply Chain Analytics segment is expected to account for the highest CAGR rate of 22.1% during the forecast period.
United States is projected to remain the most dominant market with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of US$ 7.6 Bn during 2022 – 2032.
The market in US is set to experience the highest CAGR of 22.3% during 2022-2032.
Competitive Landscape
The market is fiercely competitive, where key players are increasingly focused to obtain a competitive advantage. The key companies in the Procurement Analytics Market are focused on R&D to produce innovative technological solutions.
In April 2022, The Kraft Heinz Business and Microsoft Corp. established a partnership to create solutions to help the consumer products be more robust in their supply chain. The endeavour is a key driver of Kraft Heinz's ambitious AGILE SCALE strategy, and it is one of the company's largest technology investments at present.
In March 2022, HSBC and IBM announced today that they will collaborate to investigate quantum computing applications in financial services. The new three-year agreement seeks to boost HSBC's quantum computing skills and ensure the bank's preparedness to fully implement the technology.
Ask An Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-15099
More Insights Available
Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Procurement Analytics Market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.
Market Segments Covered in Procurement Analytics Market Analysis
By Component:
Solutions
Services
By Application:
Supply Chain Analytics
Risk Analytics
Spend Analytics
Demand Forecasting
Contract Management
By Deployment Mode:
Cloud based Procurement Analytics Solutions
On-premises Procurement Analytics Solutions
By Organization Size:
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
By Industry Vertical:
BFSI
Retail and e-Commerce
Telecom and IT
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Energy and Utilities
Government and defence
By Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15099
About Us
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.
Contact:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/procurement-analytics-market
Ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 9096684197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn