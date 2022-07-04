Hemostasis Analyzers Market Size to Surpass US$ 7.50 Billion by 2028 | The Brainy Insights

The increasing incidences of blood clotting in patients and increasing incidences of hemotological diseases are driving the growth of the hemostasis analyzers market.

As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global hemostasis analyzers market is expected to grow from USD 3.86 billion in 2020 to USD 7.50 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.56% during the forecast period 2021-2028.



Technological advancement in the hemostasis analyzers, positively influencing the growth of the market. Many systems have been launched in the market such as dual- and four-channel systems that can be simultaneously used for testing of PT, APTT, ACT, and fibrinogen testing. In addition to this, technological advances in point-of-care procedures, along with quality assurance and home testing services, are likely to positively influence the growth of the market over the forecast period.



A hemostasis analyzers are laboratory equipments which help medical practitioners for treating patients with blood clotting and bleeding disorder. These analyzers measure the clotting mechanisms of hemostasis deficiencies related to thrombocytopenia, thromboembolytic disease, impaired liver function, hemophilia, and other conditions. A hemostasis analyzer (or coagulation analyzer) provides either mechanical or optical clot detection –and some hemostasis analyzers can accomplish both. While most hemostasis analyzers are heading toward ease of use, accuracy, and timely results, focus has shifted to better bioinformatics and integrated software across multiple platforms and analyzers. The market is now moving toward high robustness of devices, integrated analyzing software, a wide variety of ranges in these analyzers, and increased precision of results with reduced analysis time.



Global hemostasis analyzers market is witnessing a considerable growth owing to increasing incidences hemotological diseases across the globe. Blood clots may lead to significant health problems and can damage the blood cells. Hemostasis analyzers measure the clotting mechanisms of hemostasis and detect clotting deficiencies related to thrombocytopenia, thromboembolytic disease, hemophilia, impaired liver function, and other conditions. However, the high cost of advanced hemostasis analyzers is expected to hamper the growth of hemostasis analyzers market over the forecast period.



Some of the global players in the global hemostasis analyzers market are Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Alere Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, DiagnosticaStago, Helena Laboratories, Instrumentation Laboratory, International Technidyne Corporation, and Grifols among others. The key players are now concentrating on implementing strategies such as adopting new technology, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, alliances and partnerships to improve their market position in the global hemostasis analyzers industry.



• In January 2017, Siemens AG announced the launch of the CE-marked Atellica COAG 360, a fully automated high-volume coagulation analyzer designed to streamline and unify hemostasis testing.

• In December 2018, Sysmex announced the release of its next-generation analyzers in the hemostasis field, the Automated Blood Coagulation Analyzers CN-6000 and CN-3000.

• In May 2017, The Stago Group announced that it had completed the acquisition of HemoSonics LLC, a company specialized in the development of innovative Point-of-Care testing solutions.



Point-of-care testing analyzers is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.85% over the forecast period



The product segment is divided into clinical laboratory analyzers and point-of-care testing analyzers. Point-of-care testing analyzers is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.85% over the forecast period. These are the handheld coagulation analyzer that mimics the look of a smartphone and provides results in 60 seconds. Thus, fast and accurate results is expected to drive the adoption of point-of-care testing analyzers over the forecast period.



The prothrombin time segment accounted for the major market share of 30.53% in the year 2020



The test type segment includes prothrombin time, fibrinogen, activated partial thromboplastin time, activated clotting time, D dimer, platelet function, anti-factor xa, heparin & protamine dose-response test for ACT, and others. The prothrombin time segment accounted for the major market share of 30.53% in the year 2020. This test can be used to check for bleeding problems and measures how long it takes blood to clot.



The optical technology held the largest market share and valued at USD 1.17 billion in the year 2020



The technology segment includes mechanical, optical, electrochemical, and other technologies. The optical technology held the largets market share and valued at USD 1.17 billion in the year 2020. This is mainly due to rising combination of immunological, chromogenic with optical photo technique which has led to the development of high performance, multipurpose optical hemostasis analyzers.



Hospital segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.02% over the forecast period



The end-user segment is divided into hospitals, diagnostic centres, point of care, and others. Hospital segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.02% over the forecast period, due to rapid expansion of hospitals coupled with availability of analyzers and consumables based on hospital needs.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Hemostasis Analyzers Market



• North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North America region emerged as the largest market for the hemostasis analyzers market and valued at USD 1.37 billion in 2020. Due to the presence of several technological and pharmaceutical players in countries like Canada and the U.S., North America is projected to dominate the global hemostasis analyzers market on geographical front. The Europe region is anticipated to hold the prominent market share in the global hemostasis analyzers market, owing to increasing ageing population and increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases across the region. In addition to this, the massive expansion of healthcare facilities and hospitals, further propelling the growth of the market in the Europe region.



About the report:



The global hemostasis analyzers market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Units), export (Units), and import (Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



