igroup’s CAMS Driver Jack Leese Gains his First Circuit Win at Brands Hatch

BRANDS HATCH, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The next three rounds of the Bikesports Championship kicked of on Saturday at Brands Hatch and gave igroup’s CAMS driver Jack Leese his first circuit win.

Qualification saw Jack gain 2nd position being only 0.01 hundreds of a second off pole. This was not an ideal starting place as the first two corners were right handers and off camber meaning it was almost impossible to hold a good position.

The first race didn’t start too well when Jack tried a rather ambitious overtake resulting in him leaving the track and going to last place. However, all was not lost as he battled hard to finish a respectable third and gained fastest lap of the race and smashed the lap record.

Sunday morning saw Jack start in 2nd once again leading to a challenging start to the race. Jack battled hard and managed to drive away with the lead driver, Simon Walker-Hansell and was doing a great job to catch him when a back marker prevented the challenge for the win. However, Jack secured another impressive second place.

The final race of the weekend started with Jack in second yet again and after a difficult start he had dropped to third place. He battled once again to retake second and overtook the leader just before the race was stopped following a crash (with luckily no body being hurt). When the race restarted with Jack on pole there were 8 laps left. Jack defended hard keep his position and secured his first ever circuit race win.

Now Jack Leese has an impressive record of winning in karting races, rally cross, rallying and circuit racing!

