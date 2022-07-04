ePTFE Market To Reach USD 608.8 Million By 2028

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ePTFE Market is expected to reach USD 608.8 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. ePTFE is generally implemented in membrane form in numerous filtration solutions across all sectors comprising pharmaceutical, food and packaging, minerals, chemicals, power generation, metals, engineering, and aerospace among others. The ePTFE membrane is laminated to a large number of substrate materials like polyester, woven glass fibers, and needle felts for the purpose of making filter bags, and pleatable materials like cellulose and polyester for filter cartridges and elements. The substrate material acts as a steady supporting base for the ePTFE membrane and type of substrate material will be ascertained based upon the particular application requirements to which the filters will be implemented.

ePTFE materials are chemically inert and are resistant to most chemicals reaction. In applications where the process environment offers a possibly corrosive condition, such as in alkaline or acidic environment, utmost care must be provided to the substrate material chosen as these materials have quite different features and capabilities. The growing use of ePTFE membranes in such application would be crucial in fueling the market demand.

The Asia-Pacific region contributed to the largest market share in the year 2020. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand for PTFE fabric from various industries, such as construction, packaging, food, chemicals, and textiles, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

ePTFE membranes would account for the largest market share with USD 195.8 million in 2020 in the forecast period. ePTFE membranes find usage in filtration for separating the gas from liquids and/or the separating the micro particles from batches of fine powders. They find application in both automotive and healthcare industries and can be delivered either as pure ePTFE membranes or as ePTFE membranes with polymer backings – like polypropylene or polyethylene.

Medical industry is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period. This can be attributed to the extensive use of ePTFE membranes in medical sectors. Use of the ePTFE material as a filtration media is preferably appropriate to numerous application areas, such as in urine collection, drug delivery, and laparoscopic surgery.

The market for ePTFE in North America is forecasted to reach USD 120.3 million by 2028 from USD 73.5 million from 2020.

Key participants include Gore, Toray, Donaldson, Nitto Denko, ZHEJIANG JIARI FLUOROPLASTIC Co. Ltd., Poly Fluoro Ltd., Philips Scientific Inc., Dexmet, Zeus Industrial Products, Saint-Gobain, and Ningbo ChangQi.

Tetratex® ePTFE membrane filter from Donaldson is aiding Elementis Chromium meet strict legislation pertaining to emissions at its Eaglescliffe unit in Stockton-on-Tees, UK. As a global market-leader in Chromium chemicals, with production facilities in the UK and USA, Elementis Chromium is the only producer offering such an exhaustive range of Chromium products. These are used in a varied range of applications comprising leather tanning, pigment intermediate, and metal finishing.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global ePTFE market on the basis of disease product, application, end-user and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Membranes

Sheet

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Fabrics

Sealants

Filtration & Separation

Advanced Dielectric Materials

Fluoropolymer Fibers

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Medical

Automotive

Aerospace

Architecture

Textiles

Electronics

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

South-east Asia

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

