Global Cell & Gene Therapy Raw Material Testing Market Size

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Catalent Inc., Charles River, Pace Analytical Life Sciences, Agilent Technologies, Intertek Group PLC, Element Material Technology, and Eurofins Scientific, among others, are some key players in the cell & gene therapy raw material testing market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Cell & Gene Therapy Raw Material Testing Market is projected to grow from USD 13.1 billion in 2022 to USD 21.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2027.

Cell & gene therapy is extremely crucial for life-threatening diseases such as cancer, leukemia, and cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, it is required for advanced therapy medical products (ATMPs) where medical treatments are based on genes and tissues. These tissue-engineered medicines can be modified as per the patient’s requirement which also helps in replacing dead cells.


Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Cell & Gene Therapy Raw Material Testing Market - Forecast to 2027’’


Key Market Insights

  • As per the type scope outlook, the cell therapy segment is expected to be the largest segment in the cell & gene therapy raw material testing market from 2022 to 2027
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • The United States has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2022-2027.
  • As per the service scope, the sterility testing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the cell & gene therapy raw material testing market from 2022 to 2027
Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/cell-gene-therapy-raw-material-testing-market-3867


Service Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Sterility Testing
  • Mycoplasma Detection Assays
  • Endotoxin Detection
  • Bioburden Testing
  • Others

Type Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Cell Therapy
  • Gene Therapy

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

You just read:

