Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market Key Players, Size, Growth, Application, Biomaterials Analysis and Forecasts to 2027
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Increasing research investments into the neurological compilations and the expanding geriatric population are pushing the growth of the nerve repair & regeneration market.”
The global Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market is expected to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2027 from USD 6.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 12.1%. The growth in this market is driven by increasing research expenditure on neurological disorders by the government, the increasing R&D investments by the market players into neuromodulation and neurostimulation devices and biomaterials. Also, the expanding geriatric population base dries the growth of the market by placing more demand of nerve repair and regeneration products.
“The biomaterials segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.”
Based on product type, the nerve repair and regenerations market is segmented into neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices and biomaterials. The biomaterials segment is expected to register the highest CAGR which is driven by the research investments, and R&D expenditure by the government and market players.
“The internal neurostimulation and neuromodulation segment is accounted for the largest share during the analysis period.”
Based on the neurostimulation and neuromodulation application, the nerve repair & regeneration market is segmented the neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices market is segmented into internal neurostimulation and neuromodulation applications and external neurostimulation and neuromodulation applications. The internal neurostimulation neuromodulation segment is held the largest share during the forecast period owing to the rising cases of nerve-related injuries and the high incidence of neurological disorders.
“Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the study period. North America is expected to dominate the market share”
In this report, the nerve repair & regeneration market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa and Latin America). In 2021, North America held the largest share of the market owing to the presence of the leading players and advanced healthcare infrastructure.
The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the massive population base, increasing economic growth, improving healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure, high reverence of neurologic diseases, and the rising demand
Breakdown of primary supply-side interviews, by company type, designation, and region:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 (32%) , Tier 2 (44%), and Tier 3 (24%)
• By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (34%), and Others (36%)
• By Region: North America (50%), Europe (32%), Asia Pacific (10%), and Rest of the World (8%)
List of players profiled in this report:
• Medtronic, plc. (Ireland)
• Boston Scientific Corporation (US),
• Abbott Laboratories (US)
• Axogen Corporation (US)
• Baxter (US)
• LivaNova PLC (UK)
• Integra LifeSciences (US)
• Neuronetics Inc. (US)
• Nevro Corp (US)
• NeuroPace Inc. (US)
• Polyganics (Netherlands)
• Soterix Medical Inc (US)
• Synapse Biomedical Inc. (US)
• Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA (Switzerland)
• Collagen Matrix Inc. (US)
• KeriMedical (Switzerland)
• BioWaveGO USA (US)
• NeuroSigma Inc. (US)
• tVNS Technologies GmbH (Germany)
• GiMer Medical (Taiwan)
• Checkpoint Surgical Inc. (US)
• Renishaw PLC (UK)
• Alafair Biosciences, Inc. (US)
• Electro Core, Inc. (US)
Research Coverage:
This report studies the nerve repair & regeneration market based on product, application and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total nerve repair & regeneration market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.
