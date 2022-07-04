Acronis signs Mindware as cloud distributor for GCC and Levant, to advance cyber protection for regional enterprises

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acronis announced today its partnership with Mindware, one of the leading Value Added Distributors (VADs) in the Middle East and Africa, as they have signed an agreement together.

Mindware will offer Acronis’ innovative cloud solutions ranging from cyber security to data protection, to enterprises in Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, UAE, and Pakistan. The partnership will further Mindware’s ambitions as a ‘Cloud Distributor’ with Acronis’ strong value proposition in the Cloud protection space.

Acronis offers antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, endpoint protection management solutions, and award-winning AI-based anti-malware and blockchain-based data authentication technologies through service provider and IT professional deployment models.

These solutions protect data, applications, and systems in any environment. Acronis Cyber Protect, the company’s flagship product, is the first cyber protection solution that integrates backup, disaster recovery, next-generation anti-malware, antivirus, vulnerability assessment, patch management and remote management tools into a single console.

It addresses all five vectors of cyber protection — ensuring the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security of data (SAPAS) in the data centre, cloud, and edge devices. The solutions have open APIs for developers to operate full integration of the platform to the other tools they might be using.

Speaking about the partnership, Silmi Khanfir, Director of Cloud and XaaS said, “We have a clear, strategic objective of being the regional Cloud distributor of choice, by offering our partners aggregated Cloud solutions from various leading vendors and helping them and their customers in their cloud transformation journey. ‘Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud’ business model perfectly complements our portfolio with a one-stop data protection and cybersecurity solution platform.”

“Through years of experience and constant close collaboration with our valued partners and customers, we have expertly crafted a comprehensive and ever-expanding portfolio of best-of-breed solutions. Acronis further strengthens our capabilities with the company’s award-winning technologies. Combined with our world-class services and support, this gives regional businesses of all sizes and market verticals a decisive digital advantage.”

As businesses are still adjusting to the remote-work environment demanded by the Covid-19 pandemic, they are counting on service providers to help them adapt. Acronis understands the challenges service providers are facing to provide a secure collaboration environment for remote workers outside of corporate networks, and offers ‘Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud’ - a solution that can be implemented during the outbreak at no cost.

Service providers can meet the needs of their customers without taking on additional financial burdens or increasing their operational costs. Additionally, Acronis offers training videos and documentation support to help service providers train their customers and their end-users and get them onboarded.

“Cyber protection is vital. Acronis is the only vendor offering a one-stop solution that helps all audiences, from the SME to the enterprise and also the individual, with this critical need. By adding Mindware as our newest cloud distributor, we aim to continue offering the right solutions everywhere in the Middle East region, increasing our global-local approach and market share” concluded Mr. Ziad Nasr, general manager - Middle East, Acronis.

