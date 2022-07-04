Fuel Ethanol Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2028

The global Fuel Ethanol market is expected to reach USD 137.14 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid replacement of leaded fuel with ethanol additives and availability of inexpensive feedstock for the production of ethanol fuel is the major factor influencing market growth.

Ethanol fuel is a less expensive energy source since, production of fuels using wastes of corn, sugar cane or grains is more economical as compared to fossil fuels, which can be a bane to the economy of most countries, especially, and developing countries who cannot afford to explore them. Thus, the adoption of ethanol as a fuel by these growing economies can boost the market for fuel ethanol.

Moreover, global warming which is caused by constant emission of hazardous greenhouse gases from the use of fossil fuels, such as natural gas, oil, and coal, which are resulting in catastrophic effects including rising sea levels, weather pattern changes, and excessive heat. Combustion of ethanol fuel only releases carbon dioxide and water, which is ineffective to environmental degradation.

Key companies profiled in the report include

Andersons, Inc. (USA), Advanced BioEnergy LLC (USA), BlueFire Renewables (USA), Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA), Cargill Incorporated (USA), BP PLC (UK), Mascoma LLC (USA), Flint Hills Resources (USA), Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (USA), and Panda Energy International Inc. (USA), among others

The report is an investigative study that determines market growth and market scope on the basis of market trends, consumer behavior shifts, consumption and production patterns, product portfolio offered by the market, growth rate, drivers and constraints, financial positions, and existing challenges and limitations of the Fuel Ethanol market.

The report discusses in detail the global production capacity, demand and supply ratio, market dynamics, and comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape. It provides an industry-wide analysis of the market share of each players along with their business portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business expansion plans, financial standing, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, among others.

The regional bifurcation of the market analyzes key market segments such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report discusses in detail the market growth, market size, revenue growth, market share, production and consumption, demand and supply, current and emerging trends, and technological developments in each region.

The key geographical regions analyzed in the market report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Fuel Ethanol Market Segmentation based on Types:

Raw material Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Crops

Fuel crops (Algae)

Corn

Sugar crops

Wastes

Food waste

Forest waste

Agricultural waste

Biomass

Starchy grains

Fossil fuels

Product type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Starch-based

Sugar-based

Cellulosic

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Conventional fuel vehicles

Flexible fuel vehicles

Others

Industry vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2020-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Oil & gas

Food & beverages

Automotive

Chemical & materials

Healthcare & pharmaceuticals

Others

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market is segmented on the basis of raw material into crops, wastes, biomass, starchy grains and fossil fuels.

Crops segment dominated the market in 2020, and will have the highest growth of 6.4% during the forecast period, since crop waste-based fuels reduces greenhouse emissions.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type into starch-based, sugar-based and cellulosic.

Starch-based segment held the largest share of the global market in 2020, and is forecasted to witness a growth of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The starch-based fuel is produced by using raw materials such as corn, wheat, barley, and cassava, which can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to a substantial amount.

The market is segmented on the basis of application into conventional fuel vehicles, flexible fuel vehicles and others.

Conventional fuel vehicles segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for ~60% of the global market share, and is forecasted to have a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The rising demand for conventional fuel vehicles in countries such as the US, India, Brazil, and China, is expected to boost the consumption of ethanol fuel in the coming years.

The market is segmented on the basis of industry vertical into oil & gas, food & beverages, automotive, chemicals & materials, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and others.

Automotive segment dominated the market in 2020, and will maintain its dominance, with a growth of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The market is segmented on the basis of geography by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominated the market in 2020, with a forecasted CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, due to the occupancy of a well-established automotive industry and stringent regulations regarding greenhouse emissions.

