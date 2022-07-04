Leading Mattress Website Sleep Junkie Publishes Best Mattress Brands Offering Major Price Cuts For July 4th

/EIN News/ -- Sheridan, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sheridan, Wyoming -

The annual ranking of the top mattress sales, as determined by Sleep Junkie, was just made available for the 4th of July 2022. It lists the Fourth of July mattress sales. The purpose of these rankings is to provide information that is as current as possible and as reliable as possible on new products that are available to support better sleeping habits.

The Best Mattresses of 2022 are all on sale this 4th of July and Sleep Junkie has also produced a list the Best Adjustable Beds of 2022 too. With sales as generous as $450 off a mattress, Sleep Junkie features the Amerisleep AS3, the Zoma memory foam mattress, and the Vaya memory foam mattress. Each highlighted mattress includes free shipping, returns, and extended warranties.

"If you prefer to try out mattresses before purchasing them, you can visit a local store," says Sleep Junkie's Harrison Wall. “These physical locations are ideal for trying out various mattress types. However, if a store isn’t within reach, don’t be afraid to order online since all the reputable mattress brands now offer long sleep trials, generally lasting 100 nights so you can test out the mattress at home and return it if you don’t like it."

He adds, “When shopping in-store, you get a better sense of the quality and materials since you can touch and feel them but nothing beats actually sleeping on your mattress. Buying online can help you save lots of money too, especially if you bundle your purchase of mattress with adjustable bed and bedding accessories. Don’t snooze on your chance to save during the best Fourth of July adjustable bed deals and the best Fourth of July mattress sales.”

About Sleep Junkie

Sleep Junkie is an online publication that shares expert opinions on sleeping tips and reviews mattresses along with other products that play an essential part in getting the perfect night's sleep. The company's content has been featured by many respected media outlets, including USA Today, Mashable, Bustle, and CBS News. Since its beginning, Sleep Junkie has consulted with experts in the industry to bring readers the most up-to-date and highest quality information on everything sleep.

