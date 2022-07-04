Strategies For Global Electrolyzers Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Electrolyzers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Electrolyzers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the electrolyzers market size is expected to grow to $0.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%. According to the electrolyzers market analysis, growing demand for fuel cell-based automotive is significantly contributing to the electrolyzers market growth.

The electrolyzers market consists of sales of electrolyzers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are mainly used in power generation systems. The electrolyzers are the devices that perform the electrolysis of water into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity. The hydrogen produced from an electrolyzer is ideal to be used with hydrogen fuel cells.

Global Electrolyzers Market Trends

According to the electrolyzers market overview, technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Technological advancement is a discovery of knowledge that advances technology. For instance, Technion Israel Institute of Technology researchers, an Israel-based public research university developed E-TAC, a new electrolysis technology for electrochemical – thermally activated water splitting. This technology provides an energy efficiency of 98.7% for the production of hydrogen from water.

Global Electrolyzers Market Segments

By Product: Alkaline Electrolyzer, PEM Electrolyzer, Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

By Capacity: Less than 500 kW, 500 kW to 2 MW, Above 2 MW

By Application: Power Plants, Steel Plants, Electronics and Photovoltaics, Industrial Gases, Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEVs, Power to Gas, Others

By Geography: The global electrolyzers market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Electrolyzers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electrolyzers global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global electrolyzers global market, electrolyzers global market share, electrolyzers global market segments and geographies, electrolyzers global market players, electrolyzers global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The electrolyzers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Electrolyzers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Nel ASA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Hydrogenics, Areva H2gen, Siemens AG, McPhy Energy S.A., ITM Power PLC, Erredue SpA, Enapter, Next Hydrogen, Tianjin Continental Hydrogen Equipment Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Air Liquide S.A, Plug Power Inc., and H-TEC SYSTEMS GmbH.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

