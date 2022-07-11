KuCoin Coming to Coinrule
Coinrule is now partners with KuCoin! KuCoin’s integration will provide an additional exchange for Coinrule users to automate their trades!LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coinrule is excited to announce our new strategic partnership with KuCoin, a world-leading crypto trading platform! KuCoin’s integration will provide an additional exchange for Coinrule users to automate their trades and a unique new option for automated trading for KuCoin users!
Top Markets
With over 700 coins, KuCoin is renowned for being the top centralized exchange to purchase and trade lower market capitalization altcoins with large potential. These small cap coins often have higher volatility than larger market cap coins. And catching all their explosive moves can be a challenge. As all traders know, the higher the volatility the greater the opportunities. Therefore, these are the perfect markets to use Coinrule’s automated trading strategies. You can now take advantage of this volatility without having to keep your eyes glued to your monitor while trading.
Low Fees
Another reason Coinrule is delighted to partner with KuCoin is the low fees – ranging from 0.1% - 0.02% depending on monthly trade volume or the balance of KuCoinToken (KCS) held in your account. High fees can eat into profits from trading, especially when your strategies run a large number of trades. KuCoin is therefore the perfect place to use scalping strategies.
Passive Income
KuCoin’s ethos of passive income aligns perfectly with Coinrule’s. KuCoin was one of the first exchanges to provide other opportunities to generate income through KuCoin Earn, where users can stake over 50 assets - earning a competitive yield. KuCoin also shares the revenue generated from trading fees using their KuCoinToken where holders with at least 6 KCS can earn a daily income. Furthermore, KuCoin Lend allows users to lend out their crypto assets and earn stable profits. KuCoin users can also be an Affiliate and earn commissions by referring their friends with up to 40% of their trading fees being earned.
Upcoming Developments
KuCoin also provides the opportunity to trade Margin and Futures markets with the ability to access leverage and short selling. In upcoming releases of Coinrule, we have plans to integrate and facilitate automated trading on these markets as well.
