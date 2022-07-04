Morocco Reports 1,720 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, July 4 - Morocco reported 1,720 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of Health and Social Protection said Sunday, adding that 3,249 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,858,084 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,343,881, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,560,167 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,225,305, while recoveries increased to 1,183,869, i.e. a recovery rate of 96.6%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (579), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (402), Marrakech-Safi (230), Fez-Meknes (141), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (135), Souss-Massa (114), Beni Mellal-Khénifra (60), the Oriental (35), Draa-Tafilalet (15), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (5) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (4).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they increased to 16,117, with one cases reported in the past 24 hours in the region of Casablanca-Settat.

The number of active cases has dropped to 25,319, while 7 severe or critical cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing their total number to 182.

MAP 03 July 2022