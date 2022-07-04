Textile Machinery Market to Spike Rapidly by 2029 | Strong Demand from Clothing Industry to Propel Market Developments

Companies covered in global textile machinery market are Camozzi Group SPA (Italy), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. (Coimbatore), LONATI SPA (Italy), Mayer & Cie. GmbH & Co. KG (Albstadt, Germany), Murata Machinery Ltd. (Kyoto, Japan), Navis TubeTex (North Carolina, U.S.), OC Oerlikon Corp. AG (Pfäffikon, Freienbach, Switzerland), Rieter Holding AG (Winterthur, Switzerland), Toyota Industries Corp (Kariya, Aichi, Japan), and more players profiled

COVID-19 Impact:

Manufacturing Restrictions to Impede Market Growth

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the restrictions on manufacturing. The alarming spike in COVID patients led to the imposition of stringent lockdown norms. This factor created supply chain disruptions. Furthermore, restrictions on transport led to a raw material shortage. However, manufacturers adopt reduced capacities, part-time shifts, and automated production techniques to balance their costs. This factor may propel the market during the pandemic.

Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into spinning machines, weaving machines, knitting machines, and texturing machines. As per the industry, it is bifurcated into the textile industry and clothing industry. Geographically, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Driving Factors

Robust Demand for Non-Woven Fabrics to Incite Market Progress

Textile machinery is used to process and manufacture textiles, garments, and other materials. The rising demand for non-woven fabrics is expected to enhance the demand for textile machinery. Further, rising investments in cotton ginning machinery may enhance the adoption of the machinery. Moreover, the rapid development of the fashion industry is expected to enhance the adoption of the machine. Rising per-capita income and development are expected to elevate adoption. Also, increasing awareness regarding the versatility of the machinery is expected to drive the textile machinery market growth.

However, the high maintenance costs of the machine may hinder market progress in the upcoming years.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historical Year 2018 – 2020 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Segments Covered By Type, By Region, By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Camozzi Group SPA (Italy), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. (Coimbatore), LONATI SPA (Italy), Mayer & Cie. GmbH & Co. KG (Albstadt, Germany), Murata Machinery Ltd. (Kyoto, Japan), Navis TubeTex (North Carolina, U.S.), OC Oerlikon Corp. AG (Pfäffikon, Freienbach, Switzerland), Rieter Holding AG (Winterthur, Switzerland), Toyota Industries Corp (Kariya, Aichi, Japan) Textile Machinery Market Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.













































Regional Insights



Robust Demand for Clothing Industry to Enhance Market Progress in North America

North America is expected to dominate the textile machinery market share because of the rising demand for the machine from the clothing industry. Furthermore, rapid industrialization is expected to enhance the demand for machines. Moreover, rising population and disposable income are expected to enhance the market development.

In Europe, strong demand for knitting machinery is expected to enhance the demand for the textile machinery from the clothing industry. In addition, rising import-export of manufacturing is expected to enhance industry growth.

In Asia Pacific, rising foreign direct investments are likely to foster textile machinery adoption. Further, strong investments in the garment and textile industry may enhance industry progress.

Competitive Landscape

Major Companies Announce Novel Product Line-up to Bolster Brand Image

Prominent companies operating in the market announce novel product range to enhance their brand image. For example, Camozzi announced novel radial grippers series CGSY to maintain even performance across several applications and enhance productivity. This development may allow Camozzi to attract consumers and elevate its brand image. Furthermore, companies engage in novel product launches, acquisitions, research and development, expansions, partnerships and enhance brand image globally.

Key Industry Development



January 2021: Mayer Braidtech announced its merger with Mayer & Cie. This merger may enable the company to integrate Mayer Braidtech GmbH at the Albstadt headquarters.

