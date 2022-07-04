How Are Functional Food Market Players Adapting To Changing Preferences Of Consumers?

Functional Food Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Functional Food Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturers are offering new flavors in the functional food market to match the changing preferences of consumers. Also, manufacturers are focusing on balancing the functional benefits and flavor. According to the functional food market analysis, with advanced technology, manufacturers have made it possible to develop products that mask the unpleasant taste of certain functional ingredients. For instance, USA-based food products manufacturer Angie's Artisan Treats, LLC offers Gluten-free flavored kettle corn "BOOMCHICKAPOP" in rose flavor. As a food commodity that is abundant in probiotics, yogurt is the first preference for the consumers. A lactose-free yogurt NOLA Fit, a new lactase enzyme-based product, is produced as a functional food without compromising on taste.

The increase in the awareness of fitness among people and the growing number of health-conscious consumers are expected to drive the functional food market for functional food during the forecast period. Consumers are moving towards maintaining good health through various diets including keto and vegan, and fitness training including gyms. According to the functional food market overview, this shift is mainly because of the rise in sedentary jobs and busy lifestyles which are the major causes of diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes. As a result of a balanced diet, many consumers are preferring convenience food and beverages that offer umpteen nutrition profile, thereby, driving the market for functional food during the forecast period.

The functional food market size is expected to grow from $161.99 billion in 2020 to $228.79 billion in 2025 at a rate of 7.1%. The global functional food market share is expected to reach $228.79 billion in 2025 and $315.65 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global functional food industry are Nestle S.A, Danone, PepsiCo Inc., Kelloggs, Arla Foods.

TBRC’s functional foods market report is segmented by product type into bakery & cereals, dairy products, meat, fish & eggs, soy products, fats & oils, others, by application into sports nutrition, weight management, immunity, digestive health, clinical nutrition, cardio health, others, by ingredients into carotenoids, dietary fibers, fatty acids, minerals, prebiotics & probiotics, vitamins, others.

Functional Food Market 2022 - By Product Type (Bakery & Cereals, Dairy Products, Meat, Fish & Eggs, Soy Products, Fats & Oils), By Application (Sports Nutrition, Weight Management, Immunity, Digestive Health, Clinical Nutrition, Cardio Health), By Ingredients (Carotenoids, Dietary Fibers, Fatty Acids, Minerals, Prebiotics & Probiotics, Vitamins, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

