Online Clothing Rental Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Online Clothing Rental Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Online Clothing Rental Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the online clothing rental market size is expected to grow from $1.28 billion in 2021 to $1.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. As per TBRC’s online clothing rental market research the market size is expected to grow to $2.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5%. The increasing mobile and internet penetration is expected to propel the online clothing rental market growth.

An online clothing rental market consists of sales of online clothing rental services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide services through which consumers can rent garments for a predefined period. Individuals who plan to wear new costumes for special occasions such as weddings, theme parties, corporate parties, photoshoots, and film shoots may benefit from these services. Rental services are also a cost-effective solution for those with tight budgets who are unable to purchase garments from their preferred brands.

Global Online Clothing Rental Market Trends

Technological advancements are shaping the online clothing rental global market. Technological advancement has helped online clothing businesses to sync up all their operations and business processes.

Global Online Clothing Rental Market Segments

The global online clothing rental market is segmented:

By Clothing Style: Western Wear, Ethnic Wear, Others

By Dress Code: Formal, Casual, Traditional

By Price Range: Low, Mid, Premium

By End-User: Women, Men, Kids

By Geography: The global online clothing rental market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Online Clothing Rental Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides online clothing rental global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global online clothing rental market, online clothing rental global market share, online clothing rental global market segments and geographies, online clothing rental global market players, online clothing rental global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The online clothing rental global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Online Clothing Rental Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Style Lend Company, Rotaro, Rent the Runway, Rent It Bae Company, Mine for Nine LLC, Le Tote, La Reina, Gwynnie Bee, Glam Corner Pty Ltd., FlyRobe, Dress Hire, Dress & Go, ThreadTread, Stylish Play, and Secret Wardrobe.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

