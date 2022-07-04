Fertility Services Market Growth Rate Boosted To 16% With Cost-Effective Options For Customers

Fertility Services Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INVOcell technology is one of the latest developments in the fertility services market. INVOcell is a technology that allows the reduction of IVF costs for couples. In IVF the embryo would be grown in an incubator for few days before being implanted in the uterus. Whereas, in the INVOcell technique that was recently approved in the US and Canada, the sperm and egg are mixed in a lab and are placed in a tiny capsule that is inserted into the vagina for an incubation period of five days. After five days the capsule is removed, and the embryos are then implanted inside the uterus as usual. According to the fertility services market analysis, this method of fertility utilizes the biological environment in a women’s vagina to support embryo development, it offers a more natural, cost-effective alternative to regular IVF.

The fertility services market size is expected to grow from $37.77 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 15.7% to reach $78.20 billion in 2025. The global fertility services market share is expected to reach $161.85 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 15.7%.

The rise in infertility rates contributed to the fertility services market growth. As on February 2021, close to 12%-15% of couples are unable to conceive even after trying to get pregnant for one year. Also, the use of assisted reproductive technology (ART) by infertile couples had increased from 5% to 10% per year. Infertility is known as the inability to conceive within 12 months. Increased alcohol consumption, smoking and certain syndromes such as polycystic ovary syndrome can cause rise in decline in fertility rate. For instance, according to the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the global fertility rate is forecasted to fall below 1.7 by 2100. The rising infertility rate made women to resort to fertility services contributing to the growth of the fertility services market in the forecast period.

Major players covered in the global fertility services industry are Merck KGaA, Progyny Inc., Vitrolife, IVI-RMA, Monash IVF Group.

TBRC’s fertility services market report is segmented by procedure into assisted reproductive technology (ART), in-vitro fertilization (IVF), artificial insemination, by service into fresh non-donor, frozen non-donor, egg and embryo banking, fresh donor, frozen donor, by application into male, female.

Fertility Services Market 2022 - By Procedure (Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Artificial Insemination), By Service (Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg And Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor), By Application (Male, Female), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a fertility services global market overview, forecast fertility services global market size and growth for the whole market, fertility services market segments, geographies, fertility services market trends, fertility services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

