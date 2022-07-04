Fatty Acids Market Growth Is Considerably Impacted With Growing Awareness Of Healthy Eating

Fatty Acids Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Fatty Acids Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing awareness and the need of consumers related to healthy eating and the health advantages of essential fatty acids will drive the growth of the fatty acids market in the forecast period. Consumers are becoming very selective while picking a product for consumption because of health factors. According to the fatty acids market research, this awareness of health consciousness is expected to rapidly increase among consumers going forward. For instance, according to a study conducted by the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity, 65% of consumers seek functional benefits from their food and drink. The top five ingredients perceived to deliver these kinds of benefits were omega-3s, green tea, honey, coffee, and probiotics. This percentage is expected to grow in the future indicating a rise in the health consciousness of consumers. According to the fatty acids market forecast, this is expected to drive the demand for healthy fatty acids in the forecast period.

The fatty acids market size is expected to grow from $27.38 billion at a CAGR of 4.4% in 2020 to reach $33.91 billion in 2025. The global fatty acids market share is expected to reach $43.29 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Read more on the Global Fatty Acids Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fatty-acids-global-market

Major companies are focused on using recycled raw materials in fatty acids manufacturing to decrease carbon emissions thereby achieving sustainability which is predicted to be one of the emerging fatty acids market trends. Companies are experimenting and developing fatty acids from sources such as CO2 emissions (waste carbon), and organic wastes such as leftover fruit and vegetables. Fatty acids are manufactured through successful steps of fermentation process. Fatty acids manufactured from these sources have various advantages including limited use of land and water resources, prevention of emission released into the air, reduced production costs and low product price, they are thereby promoting sustainability by repurposing waste.

Major players covered in the global fatty acids industry are BASF SE, LG Household & Health Care, Kraton Corporation, Royal DSM, Cargill.

TBRC’s fatty acids market report is segmented by product type into unsaturated fatty acids, saturated fatty acids, by end-use industry into household, cosmetics and personal care, soap and detergent, oilfield, rubber and plastic, lubricants, other end-use industries, by form into oil, capsule, syrup, powder, by source into vegetable oils, marine, nuts and seeds, soy and soy products, animal fats.

Fatty Acids Market 2022 - By Product Type (Unsaturated Fatty Acids, Saturated Fatty Acids), By End-Use Industry (Household, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Soap and Detergent, Oilfield, Rubber and Plastic, Lubricants, Other End-Use Industries), By Form (Oil, Capsule, Syrup, Powder), By Source?(Vegetable Oils, Marine, Nuts and Seeds, Soy and Soy Products, Animal Fats), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a fatty acids market overview, forecast fatty acids market size and growth for the whole market, fatty acids market segments, geographies, fatty acids market trends, fatty acids market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Fatty Acids Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5542&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Functional Foods Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Bakery & Cereals, Dairy Products, Meat, Fish & Eggs, Soy Products, Fats & Oils, Other Product Types), By Ingredients (Carotenoids, Dietary Fibers, Fatty Acids, Minerals, Prebiotics & Probiotics, Vitamins, Other Ingredients), By Application (Sports Nutrition, Weight Management, Immunity, Digestive Health, Clinical Nutrition, Cardio Health, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/functional-foods-global-market-report

Ethyl Alcohol And Other Basic Organic Chemical Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Synthetic Sweeteners, Plasticizers, Ethyl Alcohol, Silicone (except Resins), Fatty Acids, Gum and Wood Chemicals), By Grade (Food Grade, Industrial Grade, Cosmetics Grade), By End-User Industry (Chemical Industry, Coating & Printing Industry, Electronics Industry, Food & Pharmaceutical Industry, Other End-User Industries) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethyl-alcohol-and-other-basic-organic-chemical-global-market-report

Nutraceuticals Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Vitamins and Minerals, Probiotics, Proteins and Peptides, Omega Fatty Acids, Others), By Source (Plant, Animal, Microbial), By Application (Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care, Animal Nutrition, Others), By Product Forms (Capsules, Tablets, Softgels, Powder, Liquid, Gummies), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nutraceuticals-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/