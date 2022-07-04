With 13.3% CAGR, Task Management Software Market Size Worth USD 4,535.5 Million in 2028

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Task Management Software Market Size is projected to hit USD 4535.5 Million in 2028, at CAGR of 13.3% during forecast period [2022-2028]; Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Aid Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global task management software market size is projected to reach USD 4,535.5 million by 2028 and the market was worth USD 1,713.0 million in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period, 2022-2028. The high investments in the research and development of the product will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Task Management Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component, By Organization Size, By Deployment Type, By End-User and Regional Forecast, 2019-2028,”

Industry Developments:

January 2020: Upland Software announced the launch of Intelligent Capture, system that automates end-to-end document workflow management.





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2028 Forecast Period 2019 to 2028 CAGR 13.3% 2028 Value Projection USD 4,535.5 Million Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 1713.0 Million Historical Data for 2015 - 2017 No. of Pages 160





Driving Factor:

Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and collaborations has made the highest impact on the growth of the market. In May 2018, Ring Central Inc. announced that it has collaborated with Bridge Climb. Through this collaboration, the company plans to offer improved customer service and enable multichannel communications. Ring Central’s latest acquisition will not only help the company generate substantial market revenue but will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Regional Insights:

North America to Hold the Highest Market Share; Increasing Demand for Task Management Across Diverse Industries to Aid Growth

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America is projected to hold the highest task management software market share in the coming years. The growing demand for efficient as well as automated task management services in several countries across this region will emerge in favor of the growth of the regional market. The constantly rising IT infrastructure will create several opportunities for the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning by major companies in this region will influence the growth of the market in this region. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 578.4 million and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.





A task management software is used to organize several tasks within an organization. The product is used for delegating specified work to team members, setting timelines, and adjusting work schedules. The ability of these products to manage workflow in a seamless manner will fuel the demand for the product across the world. Task management software are used to regulate the workflow in environment that consists of a large number of employees, thereby reducing the total time taken to manage workflow. The high investments in product R&D, coupled with the growing demand for the product across diverse industries, will constitute an increase in the task management software size in the coming years.

The report offers?

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global task management software market. It highlights the latest product launches and recent innovations in the market and states their impact on the growth of the market.

Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2028. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources.

Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years.

Market Segmentations:

Segmentation By Component Software

Services By Organization Size SMEs

Large Enterprises By Deployment Cloud

On-Premises By End-User Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment





List of the leading companies that are operating in the task management software market are:

Microsoft Corporation

Upland Software, Inc.

Atlassian

RingCentral, Inc.

Pivotal Software, Inc.

monday.com

Asana, Inc.

AZENDOO

Quick Base

REDBOOTH

todo.vu

Workfront, Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt, Ltd.

Evernote Corporation

Meister

Noteworthy





