Kaivalyadhama Celebrated 8th International Day of Yoga in More Than 150+ Places In India
Being one of the oldest yoga institutes in India, Kaivalyadhama hosted an ambitious project which included several yoga events at 150+ different places in IndiaLONAVALA, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 8th International Day of Yoga was celebrated with great excitement and gusto by Kaivalyadhama on 21 June 2022. As a result of the Government of India’s efforts, the proposal for declaring 21 June as the International Day of Yoga was adopted by the United Nations on 11 December 2014. Since 21 June 2015, International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the globe each year, spreading the life altering benefits of yoga to millions.
The theme for this year’s International Day of Yoga (IDY) was “Yoga for Humanity’’. Kaivalyadhama organized a series of programs under the flagship idea of ‘51 days of IDY countdown’. Being one of the oldest yoga institutes in India, Kaivalyadhama hosted an ambitious project which included several yoga events at 150+ different places conducted in a systematic fashion all across the nation.
List of a few of the many events conducted
- ‘Yoga at work place’ in association with Agra Development Authority in collaboration with the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga with the participation of 300 people.
- Yoga session at Bombay High Court where the event was presided over by Hon. Chief Justice of Bombay High court. More than 100 people, mostly advocates, lawyers and members of the Bar Council, participated in the event.
- Maharashtra State Police Headquarters, Mumbai and Rajasthan Police Academy, Jaipur where more than 400 police officers and police cadets undertook yoga training.
- RBI headquarter in Mumbai, Y-break yoga sessions in BMCC Mumbai, National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, INS Shivaji, Lonavala, HQ. Dept. of Customs, Mumbai, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai, Railway Institute Lonavala and many more.
Kaivalyadhama also conducted yoga sessions and events at culturally significant and iconic heritage sites like Karla-Bhaje caves, Balu Mama Mandir, Kala Ghoda, Gateway of India, Asiatic Library, etc. to reconnect the ancient legacy, and cultural values of yoga and Indian historical and cultural teachings. The Yoga teachers and senior students of Kaivalyadhama also conducted special demonstrations on holistic yoga exercises and meditation.
Considering this colossal IDY 2022 celebration throughout India by Kaivalyadhama, thousands of people experienced the body, mind and soul altering experiences of yoga and meditation.
Kaivalyadhama fosters yoga and its scientific significance. The goal of all the events was to highlight the importance of Yoga for physical, emotional and spiritual well-being since yoga deals with the mind, body, soul spectrum. With IDY-2022, Kaivalyadhama reached out to the yoga enthusiasts and traditional yoga practitioners from all walks of life to benefit them with this ancient science of yoga.
