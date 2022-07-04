Tickets open for Agfest

4 July 2022

Jo Palmer, Minister for Primary Industries and Water



Tickets for Agfest have gone on sale and all Tasmanians are invited to attend.

Agfest begins on 24 August and extends over four days, showcasing some of the best and latest in agricultural products, machinery and services.

The iconic field event, now in its 40th year, will be followed by an online ‘cloud’ event from 27 August to 2 September.

Agfest is an important contributor to our rural economy. Collectively, Agfest contributes up to $40 million to the Tasmanian economy each year, with hundreds of businesses relying on Agfest trade and networking opportunities to improve their growth and profitability.

Our Government has long been a supporter of Rural Youth and Agfest, and we welcome the fantastic opportunity the event provides for people to engage with and learn about our agricultural programs and services and have a great day out.

Earlier this year Events Tasmania announced funding of up to $850,000 to Rural Youth Tasmania to help ensure the continuation of Agfest and the growth and sustainability of the organisation.

Agfest is a testament to Rural Youth and all the exhibitors and Tasmanians who have supported the event as it continues to grow in size and reputation.

Tickets for Agfest can be purchased online at https://events.ticketbooth.com.au/event/agfest-2022-tasmania-s-premier-field-days

I encourage all Tasmanians to attend and support this important agricultural event, and I hope to see you there at Quercus Park.

