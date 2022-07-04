Labor leaks show Rebecca White has lost control

4 July 2022

Felix Ellis, Liberal Member for Braddon



Explosive leaked documents revealed today are a sign the Opposition Leader has lost control of her own party.

In an act of open defiance, leaked documents* show front-runner for Labor State President, Darren Clark, pushed for the removal of Rebecca White as Opposition Leader and the reinstatement of former leader David O’Byrne.

If Darren Clark is elected president of the Tasmanian Labor Party, it will be a vote of no confidence in Rebecca White’s leadership by her own membership.

Labor’s culture is toxic and the party’s review is overdue. Will their leader cover up the review of Labor’s failings for fear of repercussions or will Ms White release the findings in full?

Will further damning revelations into her leadership provide fuel for Mr O’Byrne’s comeback?

Lessons have not been learned as bitter divisions continue to play out publicly.

As long as the civil war within the party continues, Labor will remain out of touch and not focused on the needs of Tasmanians.

As the days go on with Labor’s promised review yet to be delivered, the party is proving it has no plan to govern itself, let alone this State.

*www.theaustralian.com.au/nation/politics/tas-labor-leadership-letter-fuels-calls-for-alp-national-executive-intervention-amid-presidency-debate/news-story/4f695986a95bf499adc6ae9ef1745b66

