Submit Release
News Search

There were 76 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,052 in the last 365 days.

Testing Phase Begins for Jobs4TN.gov

Sunday, July 03, 2022 | 10:42pm

Geographic Solutions, Inc. (GSI) has reached the point in the recovery of Jobs4TN.gov where the company was able to place the system into a test phase. While in the test phase, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce (TDLWD) will review system functionality. This is necessary to determine if all the state’s data has transferred correctly and the site is operating properly. TDLWD will complete a thorough test of the system and will do so as quickly as possible.

Once the testing phase is completed, and Jobs4TN.gov has proven reliable to resume operation, TDLWD will make the system available to Tennesseans. At that time, unemployment claimants will be able to complete their weekly certifications for the week ending June 25 and individuals can file new unemployment claims.

Notification that Jobs4TN.gov is operational will take place on the TDLWD social media pages. This is the fastest and most efficient way to notify everyone of this important update.

You just read:

Testing Phase Begins for Jobs4TN.gov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.