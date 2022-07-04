Testing Phase Begins for Jobs4TN.gov

Geographic Solutions, Inc. (GSI) has reached the point in the recovery of Jobs4TN.gov where the company was able to place the system into a test phase. While in the test phase, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce (TDLWD) will review system functionality. This is necessary to determine if all the state’s data has transferred correctly and the site is operating properly. TDLWD will complete a thorough test of the system and will do so as quickly as possible.

Once the testing phase is completed, and Jobs4TN.gov has proven reliable to resume operation, TDLWD will make the system available to Tennesseans. At that time, unemployment claimants will be able to complete their weekly certifications for the week ending June 25 and individuals can file new unemployment claims.

Notification that Jobs4TN.gov is operational will take place on the TDLWD social media pages. This is the fastest and most efficient way to notify everyone of this important update.