Delisoft Proudly Celebrates Diversity, Year-Round

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delisoft - the Montreal-based award-winning marketing and web design company - is proud to be an industry leader in its work to empower the LGBTQIA+ community.

Founded by Pierre-Luc Delisle, a gay entrepreneur and single parent, Delisoft has built its success and industry recognition by harnessing the talents of a team of individuals largely from LGBTQIA+ backgrounds. Not only has this team helped Delisoft be more culturally diverse; it has allowed Delisoft to become the industry leader in helping connect companies and LGBTQIA+ communities in a way that is both beneficial and respectful of current realities.

At a time when recent studies have found that 33% of Generation Z identify as LGBTQIA+ and that the purchasing power of this generation is rising quickly, inclusive marketing is only becoming more important. In fact, 71% of LGBTQIA+ youth told a recent survey that they are more inclined to support brands that faithfully portray issues of sexual orientation and gender identity.

“Our commitment to celebrating diversity is manifested more largely than something like a website or video montage, but rather by the actions we take on a daily basis to facilitate access to full recognition of the rights and freedoms of still-marginalized communities” says Pierre-Luc Delisle. “For many vulnerable groups, including trans, non-binary, and racial minorities, legal and social equality has yet to be achieved. Creating award-winning campaigns that speak to these groups is something we’re incredibly proud of.”

To learn more about Delisoft, visit https://delisoft.ca.