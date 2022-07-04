Zak Najac and David Cohen Launch Mavrik Real Estate

Zak is a renowned real estate broker, while David is the famous owner of NiceGuy Enterprise on TikTok.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real Estate Broker, Zak Najac, and David Cohen, Realtor and owner of NiceGuy Enterprise on TikTok, are pleased to announce the launch of their brand-new venture together – Mavrik Real Estate Mavrik Real Estate is a Florida-based real estate company that works with clients to find or sell their perfect home or investment properties. The company was co-founded by Zak Najac, a popular real estate broker and investor, and David Cohen, who is the founder of NiceGuy Enterprise on TikTok – a project that boasts 1 million followers and helps homeless veterans and families in the community get back on their feet.Zak and David met as young realtors almost a decade ago working for one of the largest privately owned developers in the world. According to the dynamic duo, real estate has been the top investment option around the world for many years and is now being increasingly preferred over other popular investment options.“When we started Mavrik Real Estate, our main focus was to educate and assist families in leveraging their equity and other investments to help build their real estate portfolios,” Najac says. “We've helped CEOs, celebrities, political figures, and even first-time homebuyers achieve their real estate dreams, using our knowledge in creative financing, market analysis, property management, and tax benefits. Our goal was to bring our real estate experience, network of lenders, and real estate professionals to the everyday family in hopes that we can all achieve financial freedom one day through the beautiful world of real estate.”“We couldn’t be more pleased with our new journey as agents of our own real estate firm,” says Cohen. “As both individuals and as a team, we are passionate about helping others to find their dream home or investment properties with confidence, enthusiasm, and with a stress-free approach.”Through the Mavrik Real Estate website, users can easily search for Florida properties, access valuable industry resources, view agent bios, and even see the value of their current home.“Just like my journey on TikTok to support individuals who are homeless in finding warm and safe properties they can call home, it’s our mission to do the same for our clients at Mavrik,” states Cohen. “No matter your Florida real estate agent needs, we are here to help.”For more information about Mavrik Real Estate, please visit https://www.mavrikrealestate.com/ About Mavrik Real EstateMavrik Real Estate is an up-and-coming real estate firm created to support homebuyers, sellers, and investors to find their dream homes and get maximum value for their current properties. The company’s aim is to always put clients at the forefront with a client-focused approach that yields maximum results.