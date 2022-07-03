DJ Dynamiite Looks to Change the Face of Afrobeat

Fresh from a tour of the US, the Nigerian DJ looks towards future projects in music and fashion

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DJ Dynamiite – the Nigerian Afrobeat DJ based in Canada known for his unique sound and infectious energy – is pleased to announce his plans for several new projects following a successful tour of the US in May, 2022.

Dynamiite is working on new music that will feature some notable names in the African music scene.

Since being named FACES Magazine’s DJ of the Year in 2021, Dynamiite has performed all over North America alongside several of the industry’s top-billed acts. He recently completed a tour of 12 cities across the USA alongside Afro-fusion singer BNXN, including performances in Las Vegas, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

In June, Dynamiite also accompanied Adekunle Gold on his “Catch Me if You Can” Canadian tour dates, as well as his own Canadian tour with performances in five cities.

The combination of his unique sound, exceptional dancing, and connection with his audience has recently earned DJ Dynamiite the nickname “The Crowd Controller” from his fans.

As a fashion enthusiast, Dynamiite intends to start a clothing line. The project could involve collaboration with his brother’s line ‘Vanity vs Sanity’.

“It’s been an explosive summer for me, connecting with crowds all over the US and Canada alongside some of the biggest names in the genre,” commented Dynamiite. “I have big plans to keep the momentum going with some really exciting features coming soon.”

