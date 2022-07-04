Scientology Nashville Open House Seeks to Save Kids from Drug Abuse

Rev. Brian Fesler of the Church of Scientology Nashville briefed those attending an International Day Against Drug Abuse open house on the drug abuse crisis and the prevention initiative supported by the Church of Scientology.

The Church of Scientology Nashville held a drug prevention & education forum in observance of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2022.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, July 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drug overdose deaths in Nashville doubled from 2018 to 2020 and the numbers continue to climb. They are well on their way to tripling in 2022, according to Metro Nashville Police.

The cause: counterfeit pain and anxiety medications laced with fentanyl.

According to Foundation for a Drug-Free World, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid painkiller. A cousin to heroin, it is much deadlier because it is so much stronger—50 times more potent than heroin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A dose of only 2–3 milligrams can be fatal. That much of the drug would be smaller than the tip of a ballpoint pen.

Fentanyl has been detected in approximately 78 percent of all overdose-related deaths in 2022.

To raise awareness of the danger of drug abuse and what can be done to handle this “other pandemic,” the Church of Scientology Nashville and Drug-Free Tennessee held a drug education open house on June 26, International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Community leaders briefed those attending on the crisis as it affects the community and coordinated actions to tackle the problem.

Rev. Brian Fesler, lead pastor of the Nashville Scientology Church, briefed those attending the open house on The Truth About Drugs education and prevention initiative of Foundation for a Drug-Free World.

The motto of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime for this year’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is #CareinCrisis—an appropriate message for the serious nature of the drug problem today.

Drug abuse is a global problem that demands a global solution. Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a volunteer-based organization with a network of some 200 chapters around the world. Thanks to the support of the Church of Scientology and Scientologists, the Foundation provides the Truth About Drugs secular program and materials free of charge to drug educators worldwide.

The Church of Scientology Nashville was dedicated in April 2009 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church works extensively with other religions, nonprofits and officials on programs to uplift and benefit the community.

Scientology Nashville Open House Seeks to Save Kids from Drug Abuse

