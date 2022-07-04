TEKTELIC & Drei Austria Announce Partnership for LoRaWAN® Network
EINPresswire.com/ -- TEKTELIC Communications, a global provider of LoRaWAN® Gateways, Devices and Solutions, and Hutchison Drei Austria, a leading telecommunications and internet service provider, announce the ongoing deployment of a Carrier Grade LoRaWAN® Network.
TEKTELIC Communications is an established supplier of LoRaWAN® IoT gateways, devices and end-to-end solutions, well known globally for its superior radio performance, high reliability and network level availability. Its solutions span the global ISM frequency bands and address a diverse set of vertical applications.
Drei Austria’s IoT initiative offers international Carrier Services for mobile and commercial network infrastructure vendors. Drei is one of the country’s leading mobile operators and its third-generation partnership project is launched to make wireless networks possible on the nationwide level in different countries.
Drei selected to deploy TEKTELIC Carrier Grade gateways to build the National LoRaWAN® network in Austria, in order to ensure the network’s best radio performance and reliability. TEKTELIC Communications acts as the sole gateway supplier for the Drei initiative. Hutchison and TEKTELIC frame agreement establishes a future roadmap for telecommunications industry solutions. Based on the LoRaWAN® Network a variety of use cases will be covered - Smart City, Smart Energy Solutions, Cold Chain Monitoring, Smart Logistics and others.
“We are excited to see Hutchison Drei Austria join the LoRaWAN® ecosystem, adding to the group of Tier 1 carriers deploying national LoRaWAN® infrastructures to drive adoption of IoT use cases” says Christian Ulrik, Vice President Sales EMEA/APAC for TEKTELIC. “And we are very proud to be selected as the gateway supplier – a testimonial to the unmatched carrier grade design and quality of our gateway products. We look forward to work with 3 rolling out LoRaWAN® infrastructure in Austria and beyond.”
“With our nationwide LoRaWAN® network, we will be the only full-service provider to offer domestic companies the full potential for IoT connectivity and IoT solutions from a single source, in addition to the country's first 5G standalone network.” says Matthias Baldermann, CTO of Drei. “With TEKTELIC we have selected a leading LoRaWAN® Gateway supplier, and we are looking forward to a good cooperation during the rollout and operation of our network.”
About TEKTELIC
TEKTELIC Communications is an IoT provider, which has the largest portfolio of LoRaWAN® gateways in the IoT market to enable widespread connectivity. The company allocates most of its R&D resources to developing IoT Gateways, Devices, Applications, and End-to-End Solutions. TEKTELIC is aiming to establish a multi-nationwide network using its gateways, with more products and communication components added each year. More detailed information about the possibilities of LoRaWAN® network infrastructure you can find on the website www.tektelic.com
About Drei
Hutchison Drei Austria GmbH is a 100% subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (Hong Kong) and part of the 3Group Europe’s division “3Scandinavia & Austria“. By the end of December 2021, Drei achieved a total revenue of 866 million euros. As a leading Austrian telecommunication provider the company offers mobile communication, internet, fixed line, TV and business solutions from a single source. Next to the biggest network of branded stores by an Austrian telecommunications provider and an encompassing customer service for residential and business customers, Drei provides the densest 4G network with a 98% coverage in population. After the launch of Austria‘s first, real, comprehensive 5G network in Linz, Drei started Austria’s first 5G Standalone trial in June 2021. In February 2022 the company received the Ookla Speedtest AwardTM for the country’s fastest 5G network for the second time in a row. More information: www.drei.at
