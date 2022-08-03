Florida-based “Pop Up Restaurant Corp” Transforms the Food Truck Industry Into an Outdoor Dining Experience

Pop Up Restaurant Corp

ORLANDA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foodies across the country dream of owning a trendy restaurant, but that dream comes with a lofty price tag, often as high as $750,000. Now the innovative team at Pop Up Restaurant Corp has cracked the code for chefs who want to venture out with a place of their own. Hailing from the Sunshine State, Pop Up Restaurant Corp creates a one-of-a-kind space at a fraction of the cost.

The progressive team at Pop Up Restaurant Corp has taken food truck culture up ten notches. Mobile restaurants are a prevalent staple in America. Food trucks provide everything from quick bites for lunch to fusion dishes and some American favorites on the go. However, one negative that the public doesn’t like regarding this venue is that there is usually no place to sit if they so desire. James P. from Los Angeles said, “I just don’t like dining in a parking lot or my car.” Pop Up Restaurant Corp solves that problem by creating a sit-down restaurant, brick-and-mortar atmosphere for customers with a to-go flair. They even offer a rooftop deck that is very inviting in any setting.

The visionaries at Pop Up Restaurant Corp have thought of everything, including a no-contact hand washing station on the lower deck for the hygienically conscious crowd. In addition, a walk-in cooler or freezer is installed to solve the lack of cold storage problem, which many frustrated owners in the industry face. Rodney B. from NYC states, “It’s upsetting when I run out of products to sell due to the lack of cold storage.” The units have a spacious kitchen footprint that includes a tiled floor, as a bonus, and a three-compartment sink for ease in food preparation.

Just like regular food trucks, these mobile units enable owners to take their restaurant where the customers are. People love food trucks because it is a welcome change from the burger drive-thru dull drums. They can also maintain constant face-to-face interaction with the customers, which keeps the regulars returning for more.

The wave of excitement around these American made gems is growing and this latest dining experience is popping up all over the USA.

