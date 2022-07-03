Eureka Happy Dog has been announced as the Winner of Times Standard Readers’ Choice Best of the North Coast, 2022 – the Second Consecutive Year in a row!

EUREKA, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eureka Happy Dog has been announced as the Winner of Times Standard Readers’ Choice Best of the North Coast, 2022 – the Second Consecutive Year in a row!

Eureka Happy Dog has been announced as the Winner of Times Standard Readers’ Choice Best of the North Coast, 2022 – the Second Consecutive Year in a row!

They have already been declared the winner of the 2020 and 2021 Nextdoor Favorite Doggy Day Care and Boarding Facility Award and Winner of the Times Standard Readers’ Choice Best of the North Coast in 2021. In addition to this, they also won Northcoast Journal's best of 2021, and are nominated for best of 2022.

It is the second time in a row that they have successfully managed to retain their trust and popularity among pet parents as the most Favorite Doggy Day Care and Boarding Facility.

"We have built the Happy Dog Day Care & Boarding from the ground up with your dog in mind. We have experienced and trained staff to care for your furry friends, offering them the best Canidae dog food and large kennels. Your pet will enjoy piped-in music and heated floors throughout their stay. Our state-of-the-art security with nighttime observation ensures the safety and well-being of all our guests in the best possible way." ~ Jackie Roberts.

Winning the award is always a gratifying experience, but it comes with the pressure to perform even better to maintain your position as the best in the following years. Eureka Happy Dog has not just won the trust of their community once again, but this award also manifests their contribution to spreading a sense of happiness and well-being through a shared love of animals. They have successfully fostered a feeling of togetherness through shared caretaking.

"We are delighted to receive Times Standard Readers’ Choice Best of the North Coast, 2022, for the second time in two consecutive years. We owe a lot to the resilience of our devoted staff for this recognition. Our staff consists of dog lovers who focus on meeting the needs of each dog. They fully understand that every animal has its own personality and strive to satisfy its unique requirements, from pup to senior and very active to shy. Our prime focus is to make the dogs and their parents happy through our alternative style of boarding and doggy daycare." ~ Jackie Roberts.

Eureka Happy Dog Day Care and Boarding was established in 1998 in Humboldt County. As the first alternative style doggy boarding facility and daycare in the North Coast area, it received a warm welcome from the community. It was inspired by the founder’s wish to create a place where they would feel comfortable leaving their dogs. The facility consists of several main play areas and some non-group areas. The premium ForeverLawn K-9 grass offers a playful space for dogs to socialize and enjoy activities.

For more information, visit https://www.eurekahappydog.com/

Eureka Happy Dog

Day Care and Boarding

+1 707-442-5400

happydogeureka@gmail.com