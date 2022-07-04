Cupidity.fans Looks to Take Top Spot as Leading Subscription Tool for Influencers and Content Creators
The website was officially launched on June 30th, 2022.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cupidity.fans is pleased to announce the launch of its game-changing and brand-new subscription tool for influencers and content creators.
Cupidity.fans is an exciting platform for new and established content creators to post premium or free pictures and videos. Through the website, users can receive donations and generate a monthly income by offering subscription packages to their biggest fans.
“My goal creating Cupidity.fans is to be the most comprehensive contender as the #1 platform for content creators,” says founder and Lead Director, Robbie Oostendorp. “We have no hesitation to take on large monopoly giants such as Onlyfans.com and we are bringing a lot to the table to make this happen.”
To help the platform be seen as the #1 resource for content creators, Cupidity.fans offers users a host of unique and beneficial features, including:
• Direct relationships with patrons through Cupidity-only posts, or directly via messages
• Business tools for to manage payments, lifetime value, and notes
• Flexible payouts via direct deposit
• Premium Cupidity customer support
• Creator-first education resources
• Collaborative creator community
• Simple ‘heart’ donation system
• And much more
Not only does Cupidity.fans boast these incredible benefits, but it’s aim is to also take in 5,000 creators and boost their social media career to new heights. By paying out bonuses of $59 for every $1,000 they earn, creators can see remarkable profits for their uploads. This bonus is only available to the first 5,000 creators and will be re-introduced for special promotions in the future.
“Stop rolling the dice of ad revenue and per-stream payouts,” Oostendorp states. “Get recurring income through subscriptions and be part of the hottest and most lucrative new platform to hit the market this year.”
For more information about Cupidity.fans, or to join, please visit https://cupidity.fans/.
About Cupidity.fans
Cupidity.fans was founded by Lead Director, Robbie Oostendorp, who is the CEO of Urbane International Limited. The platform is designed to support content creators and influencers in generating monthly income, creating subscription packages, and posting premium pictures and videos. Through Cupidity.fans, Robbie’s goal is to create a fair, safe, and inclusive content space for content creators.
Robbie Oostendorp
Cupidity.fans
robbie@cupidity.fans