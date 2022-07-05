California Writer Jonathan Faia Publishes Second Collection of Passion-filled Poetry

“Love Letters From Barstow”, released June 15th by Archway Publishing, explores all aspects of love and its implications

FULLERTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jonathan Faia is excited to announce that his sophomore poetry collection “Love Letters From Barstow” was published with Archway Publishing on June 15, 2022.

“Love Letters From Barstow” is now available on online stores such as Amazon, either physically or digitally, and in select brick and mortar bookstores.

The collection of poems is a reflection on the hope and resilience required to navigate love, all set against the backdrop of the long and desolate road between Los Angeles to Las Vegas. The setting of the small town of Barstow that unites the collection also serves as a sustained allegory for the internal struggle between a person’s consciousness and their own sanity.

Faia’s first work, a collection entitled “Wylde Serenity”, was praised for its raw passion and range, especially as a debut. Its follow up continues as an exploration of the indulgences of love, and the loneliness that comes from its failures.

His second collection is also heavily inspired by the Beat Generation, the post-war literary movement that rejected conventional narrative standards for a more truthful expression of lived experiences through poetry. Faia infuses the spirit and rhythm of Beat poetry, his long standing infatuation, with his own experiences of his ‘Generation X’ adolescence.

About Jonathan Faia

Jonathan Faia is a Southern California native who grew up in Fullerton, coming of age in the 1990s. He spent his formative years majoring in English Literature at college and developing his passion for writing. Faia also spends his time freelancing by writing articles and carrying out interviews for several online publications.

His work encompasses evocative themes such as despair, angst, and even flirtations with death. Both of Faia’s books have received starred reviews from literary critics and industry publications.

