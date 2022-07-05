Diamond Shield for Windows Seeks to Support Home-Based Businesses Through Hotter Summers

The Arizona-based dealership provides an easy-to-install solution that combats solar heat transmission and improves privacy

SUN CITY, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond Shield For Windows – the veteran-owned provider of premium window shields based in Sun City, Arizona – is proud to support the growing number of home-based businesses that are aiming to improve privacy and lower utility costs.

The dealership provides and installs a shield that laminates the exterior of a window, allowing light in but creating the illusion of drawn blinds from the outside for added security. The solution also excludes 90% of solar heat transmission, dramatically improving building energy efficiency and lowering costs. Over the past 3 years, Diamond Shield For Windows has installed 30,000 square feet of protection in the Phoenix, Arizona area.

There are several factors that are increasing the need for windows that provide better privacy and reduce heat transmission from the outdoors. Firstly, superior insulation is needed to combat rapidly rising temperatures. Over the last 50 years in Phoenix, the average summer daytime temperature has increased a staggering 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Secondly, the number of home-based businesses in the US is also growing and is currently estimated at roughly 18 million making it more important to make homes secure and comfortable. Combined with rising energy costs, these factors require home-based business owners to make their buildings run as efficiently as possible.

For homeowners, Diamond Shield For Windows is providing a solution that does not involve a complete replacement of the window fitting. From the interior the diamond shield is undetectable but works to reflect 99% of ultraviolet radiation, helping keep home cool in the hottest months of the year.

“At Diamond Shield For Windows, it is an honor to support home-based entrepreneurs keep their businesses safe and their working environment comfortable. We treat every project with the respect it deserves, and don't stop until the customer is satisfied,” commented Tim Stapp, founder of Diamond Shield For Windows.

To learn more about Diamond Shield for Windows, visit https://www.diamondshieldforwindows.com.