Vice President attends swearing-in ceremony of Philippine President

VIETNAM, June 30 - Việt Nam’s Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân among those at the swearing-in ceremony of Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. as President of the Philippines for the 2022-28 tenure. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh

HÀ NỘI — On behalf of State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Việt Nam’s Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân on Thursday attended the swearing-in ceremony of Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. as President of the Philippines for the 2022-28 tenure.

The ceremony, held in Manila, was also attended by Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, local officials, residents, and other international guests.

The new President committed to observing the Constitution and laws and devoting himself to driving the Philippines ahead and bringing prosperity and happiness to the Philippine people while calling on them to stay united.

Following the ceremony, he met with delegation heads of countries and representatives of international organisations, during which the leader affirmed that the new Philippine government wishes to enhance friendship and cooperation with countries, and contribute to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Việt Nam’s Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân (left) held talks with Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday in Manila. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh

The day before, Vice President Xuân had a meeting with her Philippine counterpart Sara Duterte.

Xuân congratulated Duterte on her election as Vice President of the Philippines for the 2022-28 tenure, and noted her belief that Duterte, President Marcos, and the new Cabinet will make more contributions to the development and construction of the Philippines.

In return, Duterte congratulated Việt Nam on its recent achievements, especially in the COVID-19 fight, economic recovery and growth, saying the Philippines has learned a lot from Việt Nam's experience in efforts to combat the pandemic.

She also thanked Việt Nam for its timely support to the Philippine people during the pandemic and natural disasters.

Both leaders noted with pleasure the development of the Việt Nam-Philippines strategic partnership across multiple spheres, from politics, national defence, and security, to economy, trade, investment, education, and culture.

They agreed to increase the exchange of all-level delegations, soon resume bilateral cooperation mechanisms disrupted due to the pandemic, increase trade promotions, expand trade and investment cooperation, particularly in rice, and boost collaboration in education and training, cooperation between localities, and people-to-people exchanges.

Xuân suggested the Philippines create more optimal conditions for Vietnamese people to live and study in the host country.

The two sides also agreed to foster coordination to maintain an environment of peace, stability, and cooperation in the South China Sea, implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and push ahead with the completion of a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC).

Xuân used the occasion to invite Duterte to pay an official visit to Việt Nam.

Paying tributes

Also as part of her working visit to the Philippines, Vice President Xuân laid flowers at the President Hồ Chí Minh Monument in ASEAN Garden in Manila on Thursday.

The monument was built in 2011 on the occasion of the 121st birthday of the late Vietnamese President. The Vietnamese community in the Philippines, and Philippine and other foreign friends often visit the monument to express their admiration for President Hồ Chí Minh – a great leader, a national hero who devoted all his life to national independence and freedom and happiness of the Vietnamese people while tirelessly striving for peace and progress in the world.

On the same day, Vice President Xuân visited the Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines and met representatives from the Vietnamese community in the country.

She praised efforts by the embassy’s staff in effectively implementing the tasks assigned by the Party, State, and people in spite of extremely difficult conditions caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xuân suggested the embassy continue to make more efforts to well complete assigned political tasks, contributing to further promoting economic and cultural diplomacy and people-to-people exchange between the two nations.

The Vice President also spoke highly of the achievements of overseas Vietnamese living, working, and studying in the Philippines. — VNS