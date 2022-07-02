Submit Release
News Search

There were 463 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,293 in the last 365 days.

VP meets with the Philippines' newly elected president

VIETNAM, July 2 - HÀ NỘI — On behalf of State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Việt Nam’s Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân met with President of the Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. yesterday, during her trip to the country to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected leader.

The two heads of state agreed that the countries will enhance the exchange of high-level delegations.

They also emphasised that besides political-diplomatic relations, the two countries need to step up trade and investment promotion measures, especially in rice and other agricultural products.

President Marcos highly appreciated and affirmed that the Philippines wants Việt Nam to continue to supply rice to ensure food security and his country will push the cooperation in this sector.

President Marcos also highlighted the complicated situation in the region and the world, which has caused many issues, especially in food and energy.

The Filipino leader also agreed to maintain cooperation in the East Sea issue for peace, stability and security in the region. — VNS

You just read:

VP meets with the Philippines' newly elected president

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.