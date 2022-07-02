VP meets with the Philippines' newly elected president

VIETNAM, July 2 - HÀ NỘI — On behalf of State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Việt Nam’s Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân met with President of the Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. yesterday, during her trip to the country to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected leader.

The two heads of state agreed that the countries will enhance the exchange of high-level delegations.

They also emphasised that besides political-diplomatic relations, the two countries need to step up trade and investment promotion measures, especially in rice and other agricultural products.

President Marcos highly appreciated and affirmed that the Philippines wants Việt Nam to continue to supply rice to ensure food security and his country will push the cooperation in this sector.

President Marcos also highlighted the complicated situation in the region and the world, which has caused many issues, especially in food and energy.

The Filipino leader also agreed to maintain cooperation in the East Sea issue for peace, stability and security in the region. — VNS