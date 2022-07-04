(Video) Belgium’s Legislation to Transfer Sentenced Prisoners to Iran Endangers Europe Security

Maryam Rajavi, the NCRI’s President-elect: If this legislation is ratified, no one in Europe will have security from the murderers ruling Iran. A call on Belgian MPs, MEPs, MPs in other European countries, and lawyers to prevent treaty adoption. This is a shameful deal to release the terrorist diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, which takes place on the fourth anniversary of the plan to mass murder the Iranian Resistance in Villepinte, Paris. This plot was approved by Khamenei the regime’s Supreme Security Council, with the presence of the president and foreign minister of the regime. Assadi, the regime’s diplomat was assigned to implement the plot by the Ministry of Security (MOIS). if the plan to bomb the Iranian Resistance gathering had been successful, it would have been the biggest terrorist incident in Europe. if this legislation is approved, no one will have no security and immunity in Europe, said: Maryam Rajavi. Making a deal over the lives of thousands of others in Paris gathering in 2018 is an indelible stain. The Iranian Resistance strongly condemns the disgraceful treaty with the mullahs’ regime, the biggest state sponsor of terrorism so it has to be stopped.

Maryam Rajavi, calls on Belgian MPs, MEPs, MPs in other Eu, countries, and lawyers and political dignitaries, to take urgent action to prevent treaty adoption

This bombing was approved by Khamenei in the clerical regime’s Supreme Security Council, with the presence of Rouhani and Zarif, the then president and foreign minister of the regime.” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, July 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mrs. Maryam Rajavi:If this legislation is ratified, no one in Europe will have security and immunity from the murderers ruling Iran.A call on Belgian MPs, MEPs and MPs in other European countries, and lawyers and political dignitaries, to take urgent action to prevent treaty adoption.The legislation of the treaty for the “Transfer of Sentenced Persons” between the clerical regime and the Belgian government was presented to the Belgian parliament for an urgent review and the urgency was immediately approved.This is a shameful deal to release the terrorist diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, which takes place on the fourth anniversary of the plan to mass murder the Iranian Resistance in Villepinte, Paris.This bombing was approved by Khamenei in the clerical regime’s Supreme Security Council, with the presence of Rouhani and Zarif, the then president and foreign minister of the regime.Assadi, the regime’s diplomat in Vienna, was assigned to implement the plot by the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS).Using diplomatic immunity and the embassy’s facilities, he transported the bomb from Tehran to Vienna via a passenger plane and handed it over to two MOIS agents and accomplices in Luxembourg, who was to detonate the bomb in the resistance gathering.Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) , emphasized that if the legislation to ratify this treaty is adopted, the Iranian regime’s terrorist diplomat Assadollah Assadi and his accomplices will be freed and sent to Iran.She urged the Belgian people’s representatives in the country’s parliament to refrain from passing this legislation.She also urged the representatives of the European Parliament and the parliaments of various European countries, lawyers, and political figures, as well as the general public to take immediate action to prevent the approval of this legislation.She emphasized that if the plan to bomb the Iranian Resistance gathering had been successful, it would have been the biggest terrorist incident in Europe. Today, if this legislation is approved, no one in Europe will have security and immunity from the murderers ruling Iran.According to the proposed treaty, convicted criminals from the two countries can serve their sentences in their own countries, which is a bitter irony.If this treaty is ratified, it will mean that the terrorist diplomat and his accomplices will be released and returned to Iran. Assadi has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, of which he has served four years.Mehrdad Arefani, Nasimeh Naam, and Amir Saadouni were sentenced to 17, 18, and 18 years in prison, and their passports and Belgian citizenship were revoked.This case has 25 private plaintiffs from political figures in the United States and Europe.Making a deal over their lives and hundreds and thousands of others at risk in the gathering is unjustifiable.The Iranian Resistance condemns the treaty with the mullahs’ regime, the biggest state sponsor of terrorism and crime in Europe, and calls for it to be stopped.

November 2020—On July 1, 2018, for the first time in Europe, an Iranian diplomat was arrested while committing an act of terrorism in Germany.