Draft Air Quality Permit 7311 - Capitol Paving of DC

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permit 7311, Capitol Paving of D.C., Inc., Operation of an existing remote reservoir cold solvent degreasing unit at 1525 W Street NE

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC, intends to issue an air quality permit (No. 7311) to Capitol Paving of D.C., Inc. to operate a Safety-Kleen Model 30 remote reservoir cold solvent degreasing unit (cold cleaning machine), located at 1525 W Street NE, Washington DC,. The contact person for the applicant is Randolph Panizo, Vice President, at (202) 529-7225.

Emissions Estimate:

Maximum potential emissions from the unit are expected to be no greater than the following:

Pollutant Estimated Maximum Annual Emissions (tons/yr) Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 0.33

The proposed overall emission limits for the equipment are as follows :

a. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

b. No solvents shall be used in the units that contain halogenated hazardous air pollutant (HAP) solvents as follows [20 DCMR 201]:

1. Methylene chloride;

2. Perchloroethylene;

3. Trichloroethylene;

4. 1,1,1-trichloroethane;

5. Carbon tetrachloride; or

6. Chloroform.

It should be noted that emissions are primarily minimized from this type of equipment by operational limitations and procedures set forth in the permit, rather than from explicit emission limits.

The permit applications and supporting documentation, along with the draft permits are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747.

Interested persons may submit written comments or may request a hearing on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permit.

Comments on the draft permits and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:



Stephen S. Ours

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]



No comments or hearing requests submitted after August 1, 2022 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747.